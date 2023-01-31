A best bet from Pat Forde for Saturday’s SEC showdown between Auburn and Tennessee in Knoxville. A pair of SEC powers and top-25 teams clash Saturday in Knoxville when No. 2. I love second-ranked Tennessee in this spot. I see the Vols ready to bounce back with some ferocity after losing at Florida on Wednesday and this is a favorable matchup. Tennessee is the best defensive team in the country, particularly at the three-point line. Opponents are making just 22.5 percent of their threes, and Auburn is a poor three-point shooting team (29.9 percent) — but still takes a fair amount of them, with 35 percent of its attempts coming from distance.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO