ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Police force’s firearms licensing was ‘dangerous shambles’, inquest hears

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y1p7_0kXMIjen00

Firearms licensing at the police force that gave gunman Jake Davison a shotgun certificate was a “dangerous shambles that failed to protect public”, an inquest heard.

The 22-year-old had been granted a firearms licence despite a history of violence and concerns about an obsession with weapons from a young age.

The inquest also heard the decision to grant Davison a shotgun certificate was “wrong”, and he should never have been graded as “low risk” when he applied.

Davison sought a licence in July 2017 and after Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing unit reviewed his application, he was granted a five-year certificate the following January.

In December 2020, his licence and pump-action shotgun were seized after he assaulted two teenagers in a park the previous September.

Following a review in which Davison’s risk was changed from “high risk” to “medium”, the certificate and weapon were returned on July 9 2021.

On August 12, Davison killed his mother Maxine Davison, 51, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee , 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in the Keyham area of Plymouth.

The inquest in Exeter has already heard the firearms licensing unit was “fundamentally understaffed” in the lead-up to the killings.

There was also an absence of formalised training and the unit suffered from a lack of resources.

Firearms inquiry officer David Rees, who was involved in processing Davison’s application and later reviewing it, told the inquest the firearms licensing unit was failing.

Nicholas Stanage, representing the gunman’s older brother and sister, asked: “Do you agree that the firearms licensing unit in dealing with shotgun applications was not a safe system? It was a dangerous shambles?”

Mr Rees replied: “Yes.”

The barrister asked: “The only systematic process was the failure to properly assess risk?”

“Yes,” Mr Rees said.

Mr Stanage continued: “In granting and returning the shotgun, the Devon and Cornwall firearms licensing unit management and staff failed to protect the public?”

“Yes,” Mr Rees said.

The barrister went on: “Their acts and omissions in this posed a danger to the public?”

“Yes,” Mr Rees replied.

The hearing adjourned briefly after Mr Rees became emotional and left the court room in tears.

Earlier, the inquest heard Mr Rees agreed he had not explored with Davison during the application assessment any of the background information police held on him about violence at school or his autism.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the families of the apprentice crane operator’s victims, asked: “All of these issues are what I would describe as red flag issues.

“Any of these issues would be considered a red flag on the (decision-making) matrix?”

“Yes,” Mr Rees replied.

Mr Adamson referred to material held by a GP about Davison’s “obsession with guns” as a child and his wish to be a sniper when he was older.

“Do you accept that having regard to the number of red flags in this case what you could have found out had a proper investigation been done that the decision to issue the licence in the first place was wrong?” the barrister asked.

Mr Rees replied: “Yes I do.”

Mr Adamson went on: “It must follow that your recommendation that this was a low-risk case was fundamentally incorrect?”

“Yes, I accept that,” said Mr Rees, a former Royal Marine and armed response officer.

Mr Rees told the court his assessment of Davison’s risk after the September 2020 assaults was medium, which he had downgraded from high risk because of the passage of time.

The witness agreed with Mr Adamson that he was seizing the weapon following a “flawed analysis” because he was wrong to grade Davison as “medium risk”.

The jury was shown the CCTV of the assaults in which Davison unleashes a volley of punches on an innocent teenage boy and then slaps a girl – footage Mr Rees had not seen until recently.

Mr Adamson asked: “Would you agree with me that any decision to place a weapon in the hands of that man in the light of that evidence would be indefensible, do you agree?”

“It would be a serious consideration. It would be… yes, it would,” Mr Rees said.

The barrister went on: “Do you accept you didn’t investigate the decision to return the firearm sufficiently?”

Mr Rees replied: “Yes.”

The inquest was adjourned until Thursday.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
The Independent

Murder investigation launched into death of 75-year-old man

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 75-year-old man.Officers from Greater Manchester Police said they were called to a house on Hardfield Street, Heywood, near Rochdale on January 29.Geoffrey Ives was pronounced dead at the scene and after investigating the circumstances, police now believe his death could be suspicious.No arrests have yet been made and a small cordon remains at the address.We would like to reassure residents in the area that we will continue to investigate what we believe to be an isolated incidentDet Ch Insp David Moores, GMPSenior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector David Moores...
The Independent

Missing aristocrat, rapist partner and newborn ‘camping out in countryside’

Police have issued a renewed appeal to trace a missing aristocrat, her convicted rapist partner and their newborn baby.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon abandoned their car on the hard-shoulder of the M61 a month and despite multiple sightings since have not been found by the authorities. It is now believed they have been camping out in the Sussex countryside.In the new appeal on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met’s East Area Command stated that the force is “very grateful” for the tip-offs it has received but has urged the public to “think carefully” about whether they may...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Extremely traumatic’: Officers react after girl mauled to death by shark while jetskiing with friends

A teenage girl has sadly died after being mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia.The 16-year-old is believed to have been jetskiing with her friends south of Perth. Spotting a pool of dolphins, she dived into the Swan River in North Fremantle. The girl was attacked by a shark whilst she was swimming, the first fatal attack in the Swan River since 1923.Emergency services were rushed to the scene, where she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries. Despite the attempts of several paramedics to save her, the teenager died.Police have not issued specifics of...
The Independent

Parole Board due to release serial rapist despite opposition from Dominic Raab

A serial rapist who targeted young mothers is due to be released from jail despite an appeal from the justice secretary.The Parole Board has rejected an application from Dominic Raab, who is also the deputy prime minister, to cancel the scheduled release of repeat offender Andrew Barlow.But the decision may be challenged through an appeal to the High Court.Barlow, 66, from Bolton in Lancashire, was jailed for life in 1988 with a minimum term of 20 years for 11 rapes, three attempted rapes and a range of other offences committed in the 1980s.The convict, formerly called Andrew Longmire, was found...
The Independent

Doctor struck by car while biking before driver got out and stabbed him to death, police say

A doctor in Southern California was killed after a motorist hit his bicycle and then stabbed him outside the vehicle, police said.Dr Michael Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when he was reportedly hit from behind by a Lexus.The incident occurred around 3pm, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.The driver of the Lexus, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, allegedly exited his vehicle and stabbed the injured doctor, police said.Mr Smith is from Long Beach, California.Witnesses claim they saw the attacker stab the doctor in his back at least once before pulling...
DANA POINT, CA
The Independent

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.Ms Bulley had just dropped her two daughters, aged...
The Independent

‘I’m back again’: Wanted man taunts cops by filming himself outside police stations

A wanted man has been taunting police by filming himself outside police stations and posting messages on social media challenging them to catch him.Dean Manning, 34, has created a private Facebook group called “The Real Hunted” with the description “let the games begin”.The criminal, who stands at 4ft 9in, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.“I’m back again, you know me,” Manning says in one of the videos outside Bury St Edmunds police station in Suffolk.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rina Sawayama hints at representing UK at EurovisionNicola Bulley: Police continue search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dogCheeky Junior Bake Off contestant names ‘the police’ as her biggest ‘phobia’
The Independent

Prison with blood-stained cell and scratched walls is ‘worst ever seen’ by inspector

Mentally ill women are being held in “appalling” conditions in a prison where some cells are bloodstained and others have “extensively scratched” walls, a watchdog has warned.The “terrible conditions” were described as the “worst he had seen” by one experienced inspector who visited HMP Eastwood Park, South Gloucestershire in October last year. Three women died at the prison in 2022 and inspectors found that rates of self-harm had increased by 128 per cent since their last inspection in 2019.Staff used force on prisoners 395 times in the past year - a 75 per cent increase since the previous inspection. The...
The Independent

First pictures of bedroom where 22-stone teenager died show ‘squalor’ she lived in

New pictures from the bedroom in which a 22-stone teenager died have revealed the "squalor and degradation" she lived in. Alun Titford, 45, is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence of his disabled 16-year-old daughter Kaylea, who was found dead at home in Newton in October 2020 lying in soiled clothing and bed linen.Kaylea’s mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, who has six children with Titford, has pleaded guilty to the offence.Pictures shown to the jury at Mold Crown Court on Friday revealed what the prosecution described as the “squalor” Kaylea – who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair – lived in...
The Independent

Search underway for man who dropped off human remains at California police station

A search is underway after a man walked into a California police station and dropped off human remains.The San Bernardino Police Department says that it is trying to identify the man who dumped animal remains and an apparent jaw bone on the counter.“On Thursday, February 2, 2023, an unknown subject entered the San Bernardino Police Department and approached the public counter,” the department said in a statement.“The subject then tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human. It was unclear at the time if the remains were real.”The man then...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Victim’s family appeals gag order as FBI denies losing track of Bryan Kohberger

A lawyer for Kaylee Goncalves’ family has appealed the gag order in the Idaho murders case. Attorney Shanon Gray described the order as unconstitutional and “facially overbroad and vague” in an appeal filed on Friday, Fox News reported. The measure bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, members of both the prosecution and the defence, and any attorney representing witnesses, victims, or victims’ families from sharing new information about the investigation or the suspect. The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on 19 January and is set to remain in place throughout court...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Travel agent who pretended to family and customers she had cancer jailed

A travel agent who pretended to family and customers that she had cancer as part of a £2.6m con has been jailed for nine years.Married mother-of-two Lyne Barlow, 39, formerly of Stanley, County Durham, sold holidays around the world for too-good-to-be-true prices, conning more than 1,400 victims before her business crashed in September 2020.She even stole £520,000 from her own mother, Susan Colman – following the death of her father in 2015 – after stealing her financial identity, raiding her bank account and covering her tracks by diverting her 64-year-old mother’s mail.And to deflect blame when customers complained, she pretended...
The Independent

Revealed: Shocking accounts of migrants handcuffed and self-harming in UK’s chaotic asylum system

Asylum seekers were handcuffed and restrained after self-harming in scenes of desperation and chaos at a controversial migrant processing centre, The Independent can reveal.Shocking accounts by Home Office staff and private contractors record fights breaking out over food and overcrowding as the population at Manston climbed towards 4,000 people in October.Documents obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates, part of the Liberty civil rights charity, and seen by The Independent, show how staff restrained detainees and locked them in “cell vans” at the former military base in Kent.The first detailed testimony of the conditions described by the guards...
The Independent

Images released showing missing dog walker on day she disappeared

Images of Nicola Bulley have been released showing the mother-of-two leaving her home for the last time on the day she vanished. One of the 45-year-old’s friends released the doorbell camera capture as the desperate search for the missing dog walker continues. Ms Bulley was last seen more than a week ago, walking her dog Willow in Lancashire. Police are working on the theory she fell into the River Wyre.New CCTV pictures, captured by her Ring camera on 27 January, show Ms Bulley loading her car outside her home before driving her two children to school.She is seen wearing...
The Independent

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019.The sentence came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he struck during a traffic incident. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez announced the sentence two months after rejecting the actor's request for a new trial and upholding the guilty verdict reached by a jury in October.The 36-year-old Mexican telenovela star, who appeared in the Netflix crime series “Yankee,” had faced a maximum...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Nicola Bulley - latest news: Sister questions police theory missing dog walker fell in river

The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river.”Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog.The theory supposes that the mother fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there is any criminal or third-party involvement.However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening,...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing a week after she disappeared while out walking her dog after dropping her young daughters off at primary school.Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now lives in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on 27 January.She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments before disappearing.Willow’s lead and harness and Ms Bulley’s mobile phone were subsequently discovered on a nearby bench, the device still connected...
102.5 The Bone

High-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns found in man's home; police say possible mass shooting was prevented

A cache of high-powered rifles, shotguns and handguns have been recovered at a man's Los Angeles apartment and authorities say a mass shooting may have been thwarted. On Tuesday morning, officers in Hollywood responded to a call from building security of a man making threats, according to law enforcement sources. The officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met" and they obtained a search warrant, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Police said they recovered "several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions" in the home. Some guns were found in front of a window, according to law enforcement sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy