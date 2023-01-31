A much-anticipated addition to the Moore County restaurant scene will soon be opening its doors after a long wait, with the grand opening of the new Chipotle on Thursday, Feb. 2. The new location, situated on Highway 15-501 in Southern Pines, has been under construction for several months and is finally ready to open for business and welcoming diners of the Sandhills.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO