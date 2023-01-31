ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines Chipotle opening Feb. 2

A much-anticipated addition to the Moore County restaurant scene will soon be opening its doors after a long wait, with the grand opening of the new Chipotle on Thursday, Feb. 2. The new location, situated on Highway 15-501 in Southern Pines, has been under construction for several months and is finally ready to open for business and welcoming diners of the Sandhills.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Harbor Freight opens in Aberdeen

Harbor Freight Tools opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday for a soft opening to the public. The store will officially celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 18. The store is located at 1379 N Sandhills Blvd in the Town and Country shopping center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
ABERDEEN, NC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well.
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Former Fayetteville student up for Oscar

A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake

New overnight, a deadly home invasion in Spring Lake. Police said it happened just after 10 last night.The suspect(s) got into the house and shot a man.
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

