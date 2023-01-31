Read full article on original website
Barbecue sale to benefit Rockingham employee battling cancer
ROCKINGHAM — Just days after Valentine’s Day, city employees are showing love for one of their own. A barbecue plate fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to support Shannon Pankey. Pankey worked for the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority for two years before being...
Southern Pines Chipotle opening Feb. 2
A much-anticipated addition to the Moore County restaurant scene will soon be opening its doors after a long wait, with the grand opening of the new Chipotle on Thursday, Feb. 2. The new location, situated on Highway 15-501 in Southern Pines, has been under construction for several months and is finally ready to open for business and welcoming diners of the Sandhills.
New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend
If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground."
Harbor Freight opens in Aberdeen
Harbor Freight Tools opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday for a soft opening to the public. The store will officially celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 18. The store is located at 1379 N Sandhills Blvd in the Town and Country shopping center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Small Holidays: Groundhog Day Burrows South
LUMBERTON —Whether the groundhog weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, the human forecasters at the National
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
Oscar buzz in North Carolina after former Fayetteville student nominated for role in Causeway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — There's Oscar buzz in Fayetteville. Brian Tyree Henry is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. Henry is a graduate of E.E. Smith High School – and his former chorus director has been beaming with pride. It'll be March before we know...
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
'We value life experiences.' Police and fire in Apex, Fayetteville seek diversity on force
"We interact with the community more than any other arm of public government."
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Hope Mills Mayor Warner issues apology for blocking people, deleting comments on social media
Mayor Jackie Warner read an apology for blocking people and deleting comments on social media pages she controls during a meeting of the Hope Mills Board of Commissioners on Jan. 23. The formal apology was part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed against her. The town board met...
Richmond County awarded $20k in emergency food and shelter funds
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Richmond County has been chosen to receive $20,696 for Phase 40 supplementing the county’s emergency food and shelter programs.
Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake
New overnight, a deadly home invasion in Spring Lake. Police said it happened just after 10 last night.The suspect(s) got into the house and shot a man. New overnight, a deadly home invasion in Spring Lake. Police said it happened just after 10 last night.The suspect(s) got into the house and shot a man.
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Crankey’s Little Store robbed at gunpoint
WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening. Accor
Deputies in Scotland, Marlboro Co. working together in special operation
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marlboro and Scotland Counties are working a special operation Tuesday on State Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to officers on the scene. Officials said Scotland County officers had a warrant to arrest a person in connection with a crime in...
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
