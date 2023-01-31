Read full article on original website
Missing man found dead in Ventura County
A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard
(KTLA) — A Bakersfield man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street. Raymond Reyes was convicted of […]
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sheriff shares safety tips after online sale ends with armed robbery in Palmdale
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is sharing safety tips for online sellers after a person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell a used cell phone. The armed robbery happened at an undisclosed location in Palmdale Thursday. The victim, the Sheriff’s Department said, met up with their...
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
Gasoline Prices Continue To Climb In Ventura County
The average price of gasoline in Ventura County has been rising in recent weeks. According to Friday morning's Triple-A Fuel Gauge Survey, the average price for the cheapest grade of regular gasoline in the county was at just under $4.59 a gallon. That is more than a nickel increase in...
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
Oxnard Police Vehicle Involved In Crash With Motorcyclist
The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its marked black and white patrol vehicles and a motorcycle. It happened shortly after 3 PM Thursday near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Fifth Street. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the marked patrol vehicle, which was...
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
Ventura crash injures driver
A single-vehicle crash on Telephone Road in Ventura late Saturday morning required firefighters to pull the 19 year-old driver from the severely damaged car, officials said. The accident was reported around 11:40 a.m. near the intersection with Lark Avenue, near the Ventura County Government Center. Ventura Fire Department personnel responded...
Man sues LA County over alleged beating after getting caught in middle of wild SoCal chase
A man sued Los Angeles County, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase.
Fight Between Elderly Mom And Son Turns Violent, Arrests Made
An argument allegedly turned into a physical fight between an “elderly woman” and her son in Santa Clarita on Monday night, resulting in two arrests. At approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call about a family disturbance fight on the 22800 block of Market Street in Newhall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with ...
CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura
The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
