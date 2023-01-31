ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Missing Thousand Oaks Hiker Found Dead

Updated--The search for the young man missing for several days in the Santa Monica Mountains west of Thousand Oaks has ended tragically. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says that 22-year-old Zachary Zernik was found deceased Thursday morning. The Thousand Oaks resident had been missing since Saturday morning. After he did...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard

(KTLA) — A Bakersfield man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.   The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street.   Raymond Reyes was convicted of […]
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Search For Missing Man In Santa Monica Mountains

Ventura County Search and Rescue personnel were searchings Thursday morning for a young man missing for several days in the Santa Monica Mountains. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says that 22-year-old Zachary Zernik was last seen by family on Saturday morning at 8 AM. He did not show up for...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Gasoline Prices Continue To Climb In Ventura County

The average price of gasoline in Ventura County has been rising in recent weeks. According to Friday morning's Triple-A Fuel Gauge Survey, the average price for the cheapest grade of regular gasoline in the county was at just under $4.59 a gallon. That is more than a nickel increase in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Vehicle Involved In Crash With Motorcyclist

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of its marked black and white patrol vehicles and a motorcycle. It happened shortly after 3 PM Thursday near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Fifth Street. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the marked patrol vehicle, which was...
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash

There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Ventura crash injures driver

A single-vehicle crash on Telephone Road in Ventura late Saturday morning required firefighters to pull the 19 year-old driver from the severely damaged car, officials said. The accident was reported around 11:40 a.m. near the intersection with Lark Avenue, near the Ventura County Government Center. Ventura Fire Department personnel responded...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura

The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
VENTURA, CA

