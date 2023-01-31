ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County

Philadelphia-based developer Brickstone Realty will pursue the construction of an offshore resort in Cape May County in the coming years, planning documents show. The 30-acre parcel for the proposed Clermont Lodge is in Dennis Township, about ten miles west of Sea Isle City. The wooded site, currently undeveloped land, is located off the busy intersection of New Jersey Routes 9 and 83.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing

A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, January 27th, displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food, and basic necessities. A...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

AC Beer & Music Fest announces headliners

The headliners for the annual Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival have just been announced, with Boston-based Celtic punk rockers Dropkick Murphys headlining Saturday June 3, and '90s alt darlings 311 taking top billing Sunday, June 4. Tickets for the festival, which will feature over 100 breweries as well as...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 3 Maryland locations

BALTIMORE — The popular home goods retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 stores as its financial struggles persist. The stores in Bel Air, Ocean City, and Annapolis are among those on the latest list of stores that will be closing.In August, the company announced it would close 150 locations that were underperforming across the U.S. in a bid to cut costs amid declining sales.  It will also close its entire chain of Harmon drugstores as well as five Buybuy Baby stores, the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. Bed Bath & Beyond said it is working with its advisors "to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
SoJO 104.9

Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ

So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy