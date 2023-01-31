Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Related
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire Across From Ocean Casino Resort
There is a significant Atlantic City Boardwalk fire directly across from the Ocean Casino Resort. We are in the process of interviewing several well placed sources about the cause of this blaze. The fire was still burning in the 6:00 p.m. hour on Friday, February 3, 2023. A tip of...
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
phillyvoice.com
Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County
Philadelphia-based developer Brickstone Realty will pursue the construction of an offshore resort in Cape May County in the coming years, planning documents show. The 30-acre parcel for the proposed Clermont Lodge is in Dennis Township, about ten miles west of Sea Isle City. The wooded site, currently undeveloped land, is located off the busy intersection of New Jersey Routes 9 and 83.
Get a Sneak Peek at the 2023 Ocean City, NJ, Summer Concert Series
Here is some news that might drag you out of your winter dull drums. The Ocean City Music Pier has announced the first of its shows for the 2023 summer concert series. Did you realize that it's been almost a century since music lovers have been enjoying concerts at the Ocean City Music Pier?
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing
A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, January 27th, displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food, and basic necessities. A...
Historic 102-year-old Dealership in NJ Exits the New Car Business
For the first time since Warren G. Harding was elected President of the United States, you will not be able to buy a new car at a historic dealership in the heart of South Jersey. In November 1920, President Woodrow Wilson was preparing to exit The White House as Harding...
seaislenews.com
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
Photos: NJ’s Most Unique Home Looks Like a Cookie Jar
If you ever wanted to live in a house where straight walls are hard to find, let's take a tour of the Cookie Jar House in South Jersey. There are unique houses -- and then there's this one. First things first: this appears to be a rental property that, as...
atlanticcityweekly.com
AC Beer & Music Fest announces headliners
The headliners for the annual Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival have just been announced, with Boston-based Celtic punk rockers Dropkick Murphys headlining Saturday June 3, and '90s alt darlings 311 taking top billing Sunday, June 4. Tickets for the festival, which will feature over 100 breweries as well as...
This is normal? Several motels for sale right now in NJ’s Wildwoods
WILDWOOD — Is the Doo Wop reputation being threatened in the Wildwoods?. Several motel properties are listed for sale on the island. And each feature at least a hint of the classic architectural design that makes the area such a unique stop along with the Jersey Shore. The Aruba...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 3 Maryland locations
BALTIMORE — The popular home goods retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 stores as its financial struggles persist. The stores in Bel Air, Ocean City, and Annapolis are among those on the latest list of stores that will be closing.In August, the company announced it would close 150 locations that were underperforming across the U.S. in a bid to cut costs amid declining sales. It will also close its entire chain of Harmon drugstores as well as five Buybuy Baby stores, the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. Bed Bath & Beyond said it is working with its advisors "to...
Animals endangered or threatened in Wharton State Forest
Within the Pinelands National Reserve is the largest tract of land in the New Jersey park system — Wharton State Forest. It spreads across Atlantic, Camden and Burlington counties for a total of 124,350 acres. According to the DEP, 43 animals found in the forest are listed as threatened or endangered.
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ
So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Philadelphia Eagles Logo Sand Sculpture In Cape May, NJ
The photo of a beautiful sand art sculpture was taken by John Cooke, who is the General Manager of The Sea Crest Inn in Cape May, New Jersey. The sand sculpture was created by a talented artist by the name of Brendan Schaffer. The attention to detail is fabulous. If...
Loosen your belt: The Top 5 places for hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2