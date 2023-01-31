Read full article on original website
The future of primary healthcare is integrated, team-based practice – and Medicare must be ready for it
The government is finally acknowledging Australia’s healthcare system is in crisis. At a national cabinet meeting today, state and federal leaders came together and pledged to fix the system in 2023. But what action the federal government will actually take is unclear. Medicare is under stress, in the “worst...
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG completes acquisition of Hinowa
JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company specializing in the manufacture of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has completed its acquisition of Hinowa S.p.A. The $192 million deal was first announced in mid-November of 2022. Founded in 1987 in Nogara, Italy, Hinowa became known in the industry for...
Right Lane Industries Announces Agreement to Acquire the Rear Discharge Mixer Businesses of McNeilus and London Machinery Inc. from Oshkosh Corporation
DODGE CENTER, Minn. & LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Right Lane Industries (“Right Lane”) announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire London Machinery, Inc. and the Rear Discharge Mixer business of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. (collectively, “RDM” or the “Business”) from Oshkosh Corporation. The acquisition, which is expected to close near the end of February, includes all rear discharge concrete mixer operations of the seller, including the iconic Bridgemaster brand, but does not include any of the McNeilus-branded refuse or front discharge mixer product lines. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006064/en/ The London and McNeilus brands, with 171 years of combined heritage, will continue to serve the concrete industry under the leadership of industry veteran Bob Monchamp with the existing team remaining in place. The acquisition will be seamless for customers, who will continue to interface with their existing contacts at the Business to purchase the premier concrete mixers and OEM aftermarket parts and service. RDM will continue to manufacture new products out of London, Ontario, with an R&D and support facility in Dodge Center, MN, and provide aftermarket parts to customers globally.
TechCrunch
Portside lands $50M to help manage business aviation
Inspired to build a tech-forward solution, Alek Vernitsky and Alek Strygin co-founded Portside, which allows aircraft operators to share schedules, financial and maintenance data, and other key aircraft information with owners, banks and insurance companies through a web-based portal. Portside today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including I2BF Global Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $70 million.
ffnews.com
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
Global Prairie and Hileman Group Announce Merger
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Global Prairie, a 100% employee-owned international marketing consultancy, announces its merger with Hileman Group, a fast-growing marketing technology firm serving leading healthcare, life sciences, higher education, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and FinTech organizations. The merger will enable Global Prairie to drive greater impact for its clients, amplifying organizational purpose with data-driven strategies and cutting-edge marketing technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005685/en/ “This merger will catalyze next-level innovation and growth for our clients and for Global Prairie,” said Anne St. Peter, who together with Douglas Bell founded the company in 2008. “The digital marketing team at Hileman Group built an incredible business advising clients on how best to grow and drive impact in this fast-changing, digitally-connected world. Hileman Group’s understanding of emerging technology and artificial intelligence will fuel growth for our clients.”
TechCrunch
NetApp, a specialist in cloud data management, says it will lay off 8%, or around 960 people, citing economic climate
We have contacted the company to ask which product lines or types of jobs might be impacted. It looks like the cuts will be in multiple geographies, including EMEA and Asia-Pacific. San Jose-based NetApp is listed on Nasdaq and has a market cap of just over $14 billion. Like a...
technode.global
Global Brain partners with Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company on $39M corporate venture capital fund
Global Brain Corporation (Global Brain) and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji Yasuda) have jointly established “Meiji Yasuda Future Innovation Fund L.P.” with JPY 5 billion ($39 million) of committed capital. In a statement, Global Brain said that “Meiji Yasuda Future Innovation Fund” aims to invest in and...
Healthcare IT News
Patient data and insights to enable value-based care and improve payment integrity
Value-based care is emerging in the healthcare ecosystem, largely due to its ability to offer benefits for everyone from patients to physicians to payers. With the power of data and analytics, users can track and improve patient outcomes and control healthcare costs while delivering better quality of care. Patient 360 can provide an optimal experience to patients and healthcare providers with first-rate payment integrity.
salestechstar.com
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
marinelink.com
GE Wants to Build Offshore Wind Blade, Nacelle Manufacturing Sites in New York
GE's Haliade-X offshore wind turbine - Image Credit: Danny Cornelissen for GE Renewable Energy (file photo) General Electric recently filed a plan to build two new offshore wind manufacturing facilities in New York if it wins enough orders from companies in the state’s ongoing solicitation for up to 4.6 GW of offshore wind.
csengineermag.com
Vortex Companies Appoints Matt Timberlake to New Role as SVP Shared Services
Vortex Companies, LLC (Vortex) announced today the appointment of Matt Timberlake to the newly created role of SVP of Shared Services to streamline processes and improve overall response time to bring its trenchless products and services to market. Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies, stated, “As our products and services...
informedinfrastructure.com
Watson-Marlow announces new Qdos 60 PU pump with advanced polymer metering capabilities
The new Qdos 60 PU has a pumphead with a polyurethane tubing element. The dosing process is regulated by an external control system. With an expanding market worldwide for advanced polymer dosing systems, the introduction of the Qdos 60 PU peristaltic pump from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is a timely addition to the company’s range. It means operators can now deploy efficient, safe, and reliable polymer metering at any water or wastewater treatment plant.
salestechstar.com
Cygna Labs Attains ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
Certification demonstrates Cygna Labs’ commitment to information security best practices. Cygna Labs, a highly specialized software developer with a focus on serving enterprises worldwide and a leading provider of DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology, announced today that it has been awarded a certificate of compliance with ISO 27001 by DEKRA Certification B.V. The certification applies to the DDI managed services, support, and development organizations.
Business Insider
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping companies provide even better service for customers
Real-time responsiveness has become the gold standard for addressing customer challenges, including disruptions to operations and unplanned downtime. Innovative solutions such as the Guided Repair model developed by Hitachi in collaboration with Penske, which operates and maintains among the largest and most diverse fleet of trucks in North America, helps fleet maintenance technicians provide that level of response to get vehicles up and running. But can the customer experience be elevated even further? Can organizations identify potential problems and resolve them days or even weeks before they occur? That's the question Penske and Hitachi set out to answer for their customers.
PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Games Industry Veteran Mickey Sonnino as Global COO
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Today, Andrew Pascal, founder and chief executive officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., announced the appointment of Mickey Sonnino as Chief Operating Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. As part of a global management team, she will be based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and report directly to Mr. Pascal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005312/en/ Mickey Sonnino, Global COO of Playstudios (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
13 European PV equipment makers pitch their machines to U.S. PV manufacturers
Representatives of 13 European PV equipment makers, mostly from Germany, met with U.S. PV manufacturers in a daylong conference and networking event in Washington, D.C. VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment, a section of the VDMA trade group representing the machinery and equipment manufacturing industry in Germany and Europe, organized the event in cooperation with U.S. institutions.
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Finalist in 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for TCN Operator, Its Advanced Call Center Platform
The international cloud computing awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship call center platform for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category for the second year in a row. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs...
Cubic Awarded U.S. Army Contract for Modernization of a Combat Training Center (CTC) Supporting a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Customer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) was awarded a firm-fixed-price (FFP) prime contract for the Modernization of an FMS Customer’s Combat Training Center (CTC) by the U.S. Army ’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005016/en/ CMPS will perform total life-cycle systems management, including sustainment and multiple live training products for individual soldiers, vehicles, anti-tank weapons, fixed/mobile CTC networks, and Observer Controller (OC) voice systems. (Photo: Business Wire)
pharmacytimes.com
Challenges and Opportunities in the Future of Health-System Pharmacy
Moderator Curtis E. Haas, PharmD, FCCP; Deborah Simonson, PharmD; Andrew J. Donnelly, PharmD, MBA, FASHP; Noelle Chapman, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, FASHP; Todd Nesbit, PharmD, MBA, FASHP, discuss current challenges facing health-system pharmacies as well as potential solutions in areas such as staffing and financial stress. As the world continues to...
