NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Logile, Inc. (“Logile” and “the Company”), the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management, and store execution provider, announced today that it has closed a Series A investment from Sixth Street Growth, the growth investing business of leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating the company’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005646/en/ The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating Logile’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

2 DAYS AGO