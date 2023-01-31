Read full article on original website
Related
Exai Bio Announces Appointments of Emi Zychlinsky and Seema Singh Bhan to its Executive Leadership Team
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Exai Bio announced today that it has added two new members to its executive leadership team — Emi Zychlinsky as Executive Vice President, Operations, and Seema Singh Bhan as Senior Advisor, Public Policy and External Affairs — to strengthen the company’s operational infrastructure and foster meaningful engagement with policymakers, regulators and advocacy organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005804/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace
Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
hstoday.us
The Chertoff Group names Ellen Murray as Communications Director
The Chertoff Group announced today the appointment of Ellen Murray as Director of Communications. A proven communications strategist with a background in Homeland Security, Ellen will lead the development and execution of the company’s communications and public affairs strategy, including digital and branding. She will serve as the primary media contact.
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
salestechstar.com
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: Jimmy Matamoros – Founder & CEO of Turn-To, CEO of Arizona House of Film, Co-Founder of Moringa Tree Company
Jimmy Matamoros is a successful entrepreneur known for his diverse business ventures, including Turn-To, Arizona House of Film, and Moringa Tree Company. Turn-To is a unique job search engine that aims to level the playing field in job searching and provide a functional job map for desktop, iPad, and mobile devices. Jimmy took three years to develop Turn-To fully, and his goal is not to build for today but for tomorrow’s workforce. He also includes internships on the platform, which are important for job seekers.
crowdfundinsider.com
American Express Introduces Cash Flow Management Hub, Expanding Its Backing for Small Businesses
American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced the launch of American Express Business Blueprint, the company’s new digital cash flow management hub “designed exclusively for small businesses, which features cash flow insights, digital financial products, and an easy way to reach and manage their Business Cards.”. American Express Business Blueprint™...
TechCrunch
Some Salesforce employees just found out they’re part of the 10% layoff announced last month
The overall number of approximately 7,000 people announced at the beginning of January remains unchanged, according to the company. “These are part of the reductions we announced in January,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. Some of today’s announcements are hitting in Europe, with the Irish Independent reporting that...
Happi
Unilever Ventures Invests in Microbiome Haircare Company Straand
Straand, an Australian-based natural hair care start-up that emphasizes scalp care, has inked a $2 million pre-seed investment deal with Unilever Ventures. The company, which was founded in 2022 and is based in Melbourne, will use the funds to expand into the US, UK, Europe and China, according to reports shared on Straand's LinkedIn page.
Open Banking Platform Consolidation Leads to Broader EU Customer Reach
After years of consolidation, Europe’s largest open banking players now cover much of the continent. Over the years, the continent’s open banking companies have expanded their reach and entered new markets by snapping up smaller rivals. At the same time, established payment players have acquired open banking providers rather than building their own technical capabilities from scratch.
CoinTelegraph
Tether CTO denies borrowing from bankrupt lender Celsius
According to its chief technology officer, the company behind Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has never received any loan from the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius. Paolo Ardoino, the chief technology officer at Tether and Bitfinex crypto exchange, took to Twitter on Jan. 31 to announce...
Logile Announces the Closing of Series A Investment from Sixth Street Growth
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Logile, Inc. (“Logile” and “the Company”), the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management, and store execution provider, announced today that it has closed a Series A investment from Sixth Street Growth, the growth investing business of leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating the company’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005646/en/ The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating Logile’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
Why LivePerson Stock Skyrocketed Today
Advanced AI could help LivePerson become an even more powerful force in the customer support industry. The company will work with highly regarded research lab OpenAI to bolster its high-tech tools. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
salestechstar.com
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources.
thecoinrise.com
Meta CEO Confirms Continuous Investment in its Metaverse Program
Even after a turbulent 2022 for Facebook parent company Meta, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has clarified that the firm is not changing course on its metaverse strategy which is known as Facebook Reality Labs (FRL). According to Meta Platform’s released earnings report, the FRL division recorded a loss of $13.7 billion with a revenue of only $2.2 billion.
Digiday
Digiday+ Research: The economy will hit the media and marketing industries this year, but differently
Interested in sharing your perspectives on the media and marketing industries? Join the Digiday research panel. The economy will plague both the media and marketing industries in 2023 — this is something that is already starting to play out. But the hit will be uneven between publishers and agencies.
