Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Troy Messenger
Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County
The more the better. And, that’s the reason the Pike County Salvation Army’ camp stew crew made extra quarts of camp stew for its February sale. “The more we sell, the more good we can do for the people here in Pike County who are in need,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center.
alabamanews.net
New Coffee Shop Chain Moves into Wetumpka
A new business has made its way to the city of Wetumpka. Restoration 49 is a coffee shop had their grand opening in Wetumpka’s downtown area. This is the second opening of this coffee shop chain, with the first Restoration 49 running in Tallassee. The coffee shop offers a...
selmasun.com
City of Tuscaloosa taking donations for Selma tornado recovery effort
The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma. According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station. The following are being accepted:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies...
elmoreautauganews.com
Safe LivinG™ Hosts Free Safety Introduction at Bass Pro Shops® in Prattville, AL
SLG2, Inc. (commonly known as Shoot Like A Girl®), the industry’s leading event marketing company that empowers women to participate in shooting sports and includes brands Shoot Like A Girl and Hunt Like A Girl™, has officially announced the launch of their new Safe LivinG™ program, empowering men, women, families and communities with confidence to live securely through interactive informational experiences and web resources. Individuals and families of all ages are invited and encouraged to stop by the Safe LivinG trailer on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to expand upon their safety skills and experience.
Alabama students organize supply drive for Selma: How to get food, hygiene items
Nearly 30,000 pounds of sanitary pads, tampons, food boxes and hygiene supplies have been collected for communities impacted by the tornado that hit last month. Women in Training, a non-profit organization founded by Brooke and Breanna Bennett - high school students in Montgomery who work to end period poverty in Alabama, -- will distribute items in both Selma and Montgomery.
WSFA
Selma church optimistic to rebuild after devastating tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crosspoint Christian Church off Dallas Avenue in Selma is trying to regain some sense of normalcy after a tornado devastated their property. It’s been nearly three weeks since an EF-2 tornado tore through the city of Selma, and the church was a direct hit. The church’s preschool and childcare center collapsed during the storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
elmoreautauganews.com
Charity Event April 15 to benefit Service Dogs Alabama; Hosted by American Legion Post 133
The American Legion Post 133 will host its Annual Charity Event on 15 April 2023. We are raising donations for Service Dogs Alabama. Service Dogs Alabama provides medical and psychiatric assistance dogs to children, adults, and Veterans with disabilities as well as Resident Facility Intervention Dogs trained for behavior disruption for schools, courtrooms, and State Departments where trauma is prevalent.
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
opelikaobserver.com
New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area
OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
WSFA
Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
Greenville Advocate
Phoenix Building Solutions opening in Greenville
Jimmy Chapman, the General Manager of Phoenix Building Solutions Limited, opened up the Wednesday evening event by giving all interested people, of which there were quite a few, the grand tour of the new facility here in Greenville. The plant, located on Old Stage Road next to Montgomery Technology, Inc....
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
WTVM
Opelika police executing search warrant in area of Martin Luther King Blvd.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, Opelika Police were executing a search warrant in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Magnolia Street, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The Opelika Police Department, with the assistance of the Lee County SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market,...
WSFA
LIVE: Montgomery mayor to hold State of the City Address
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to hold his 2023 State of the City Address. The event starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live in the video stream below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WTVM
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon. Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar. The new business is expected to cater to all ages.
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
elmoreautauganews.com
PODs Will be Closing Today in Elmore County
The Point of Distribution (PODs) in the Lightwood Community at New Hope Church and in the Titus Community at New Home Church will be closed today. Should citizens still need assistance, please call 2-1-1.
elmoreautauganews.com
Blood drive held to honor late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
A blood drive was held Wednesday at Prattville Community Church to honor the beloved late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger. Hosted by the Sedinger family and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Department, this blood drive helped with the local blood supply and donations to the Autauga County Humane Shelter were also accepted in Sedinger’s honor.
