wtae.com
Former Allderdice basketball and football standout Dajuan Dugger dead at 24
Former Alderdice High School basketball and football standout Dajuan Dugger has died. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Dugger was found at his Pittsburgh home Monday morning. A cause of death has not been determined. It's not known if any foul play is suspected at this time. The Mount...
Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official
A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
d9and10sports.com
Franklin Beats Route 8 Rival Oil City in Battle for First in Region 6; Greenville Gets Big Win Over Sharon; Colon Shines for Titusville
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin built a 10-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 67-51 win over Oil City in a battle for first place in Region 6. The win by Franklin also snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Oilers. Cole Buckley scored a...
ellwoodcity.org
Kenneth W. Wiley, 94
Kenneth Wayne Wiley, 94, of Ellwood City passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born July 15, 1928 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Leslie Earl and Ethel Ida (Booher) Wiley. Ken attended Lincoln High School. In 1946, He served in the Army Occupied...
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
wtae.com
Dozens of school delays announced as a burst of winter weather hits Pittsburgh overnight
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of schools announced they would be delayed after snow hit the Pittsburgh region late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Many of the schools experiencing delays are south of Pittsburgh. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
wtae.com
Man escapes fire in home in Ambridge
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man escaped when fire broke out inside a multi-unit home in Ambridge, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the 1500 block of Church Street. The fire chief said the man was the only person living in the...
Tequila Cowboy owner signs lease to take over Jerome Bettis Grille 36
The owner of Tequila Cowboy is set to take over the location that was once Jerome Bettis Grille 36 in Pittsburgh. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the owner of Tequila Cowboy will turn the former Jerome Bettis Grille 36 into a restaurant/sports bar. It’s being reported that they hope to open in June. A name […]
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County
Firefighters were called shortly before 1 p.m.
East End Brewing's new taproom in the South Hills set to open in March
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- East End Brewing is inching closer to opening its brand new location in the South Hills!Founder Scott Smith says the new taproom in Mt. Lebanon's business district along Route 19 will be opening in March.While it won't be a full brewery, the taproom will serve beer, hard seltzers, and ciders, among other types of drinks.An official opening date has yet to be announced.
wtae.com
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
Man charged in local double shooting homicide
Officers were called to an apartment building around 5 p.m. Monday
tourcounsel.com
Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique
The interior ascends to a quirky dimension.
Pennsylvania drivers travel across state lines to buy gas as prices rise again
Gas prices are up nine cents this week to $3.86 a gallon.
wtae.com
Special elections in 3 local districts Feb. 7 will determine control of Pennsylvania House
PITTSBURGH — Voters in three Pittsburgh area state house districts will decide in next Tuesday's special election who will fill vacant seats to represent them in the Pennsylvania House. Their choices on Feb. 7 will determine which party has the majority in the state house and whether Democrats keep...
Bridge on Boulevard of the Allies closed after inspection
The City is immediately closing the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge after new inspection reports. The bridge runs along the Boulevard of the Allies and connects Squirrel Hill and Greenfield to Oakland and Downtown.
