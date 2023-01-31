ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Tribune-Review

Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Kenneth W. Wiley, 94

Kenneth Wayne Wiley, 94, of Ellwood City passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born July 15, 1928 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Leslie Earl and Ethel Ida (Booher) Wiley. Ken attended Lincoln High School. In 1946, He served in the Army Occupied...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man escapes fire in home in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man escaped when fire broke out inside a multi-unit home in Ambridge, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the 1500 block of Church Street. The fire chief said the man was the only person living in the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

East End Brewing's new taproom in the South Hills set to open in March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- East End Brewing is inching closer to opening its brand new location in the South Hills!Founder Scott Smith says the new taproom in Mt. Lebanon's business district along Route 19 will be opening in March.While it won't be a full brewery, the taproom will serve beer, hard seltzers, and ciders, among other types of drinks.An official opening date has yet to be announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail

PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tourcounsel.com

Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
MONACA, PA

