WBAL Radio
Vigil held for Baltimore mother who died after being caught in the crossfire of a gun battle
A young mother who died after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in West Baltimore last week was remembered last night. Mya Morton, 23, and her two young sons were in a car when gunfire erupted on Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, killing a 43-year-old man. Morton tried to drive away but was shot and crashed her car. She died on Monday.
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot over two-day period in Baltimore
Police report multiple shootings in the city over the past two days. A 17-year-old boy on Argonne Drive near Havenwood walked into a local hospital seeking treatment just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was shot in the hand and leg and walked to the hospital. A 24-year-old man was...
WBAL Radio
Police rule death of woman found near Lansdowne Middle as homicide
Baltimore County police on Thursday ruled the suspicious death of a woman found near Lansdowne Middle School as a homicide. Officers said they were called just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road, where the woman's body was found on school property. She was later identified as 37-year-old Audra Pineda.
WBAL Radio
Grand jury indicts grandmother of boy accused of fatally shooting NyKayla Strawder
A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the porch of her parent's house in the 600 block of Linnard Street in west Baltimore. At the time, police called the shooting accidental and said a 9-year-old boy was responsible, but the family said they believe the shooting was intentional.
WBAL Radio
Jurors in Kargbo murder trial see bodycam video, hear from BPD detective
Jurors in the murder trial of Sahiou Kargbo watched body-worn camera video from one of the first officers to arrive at the scene of the killing of a Baltimore police official's husband. On Jan. 25, 2022, officers found James Blue III lying on the ground and bleeding. Kargbo, 19, was...
WBAL Radio
Police commissioner Harrison speaks on west Baltimore mass shooting
Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison spoke on the incident where a man and woman died after being shot in west Baltimore, and two children were critically injured after the vehicle they were in struck a utility pole. The incident occurred on Saturday just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
WBAL Radio
Court hears appeal from Lee family over Syed's vacated conviction
Maryland's second-highest court heard arguments in the appeal of Adnan Syed's vacated murder conviction. Attorneys for the family of Hae Min Lee appeared Thursday morning before the Appellate Court of Maryland to explain how the family feels it was left out of the process that ultimately led to the conviction being vacated in September. After review of DNA evidence in the 1999 case, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office requested the court drop the murder charges against Syed in October.
WBAL Radio
Bojangles to open five restaurants in Baltimore
Bojangles, the fast food restaurant known for its fried chicken and biscuits, will open five locations in Baltimore. Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC made the announcement Wednesday. The five Bojangles locations will be opened throughout Baltimore over the next five years. There are...
WBAL Radio
Bill would require schools to notify parents before conducting active-shooter drills
Changes may be coming to active-shooter drills at Maryland schools. State law currently requires the drills, but it doesn't mandate that school systems notify parents, students or school staff ahead of time. Montgomery County Delegate Jared Solomon, D-District 18, considers the legislation he's sponsoring, House Bill 515, a reasonable way...
WBAL Radio
Local leaders react to Gov. Wes Moore's State of the State address
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore unveiled his priorities Wednesday in his first State of the State address and local leaders reacted. For Howard County's first Black Executive Calvin Ball, watching the address had a personal touch. "You can't imagine how uplifted I am, not just for us, but frankly for the...
WBAL Radio
Outside attorney to take over Peter Angelos' family law firm
An outside attorney will take over Peter Angelos' family law firm, according to legal documents obtained by 11 News. The practice was once one of the most powerful law firms in Baltimore, but since the elder Angelos became incapacitated in 2018, it has been the source of bitter infighting among the family.
WBAL Radio
Lexington Market celebrates grand opening in new location
After more than 200 years in operation, Baltimore's Lexington Market has a new place to call home and a diverse mix of food and vendors. A grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning showcased the new 60,000-square-foot market building and public plaza that hosts 26 vendors and seven kiosks that include Faidley's Seafood and Connie's Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites, Tio G's Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
