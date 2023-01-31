ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Ashley Joens, Madi Williams on Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 List

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Oklahoma’s Madi Williams are part of the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award top 10 list, the award given to the nation’s best small forward. Joens has won the last two awards. Both she and Williams were on the initial watch list. Three other...
AMES, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Iowa State’s Aljaz Kunc Cleared For Non-Contact Workouts

Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc has been cleared for non-contact activities, according to a report filed by CycloneFanatic.com’s Jared Stansbury. Stansbury filed the report via a tweet on Thursday. The report quoted Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger as saying that “We’re hopeful he’ll return here soon whether that’s Saturday...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy