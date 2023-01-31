Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Glenn Youngkin in rare territory, 56% approval, Virginia ascending
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the first top Republican elected statewide since the commonwealth turned blue in 2013, has moved into rare territory with a high enough approval rating to bolster his pro-parent, anti-tax agenda. In the latest Mason Dixon survey, Youngkin has a 56% approval rating, his highest in a...
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Rural Leadership Institute now taking applications; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. TheVirginia Rural Leadership Institute is now taking applications for its next cohort. The institute says it is “the first and only program in the Commonwealth that focuses entirely on retaining and...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Pharmaceutical Engineering and Manufacturing Company to Expand in Virginia
Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. to invest $6.1 million to establish a standalone facility in Danville, creating 34 new jobs. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to advancing cost effective, state-of-the-art medicine, will invest $6.1 million to expand in the City of Danville. The company will expand from its current lab space in the Dan River Business Development Center into its first standalone manufacturing facility at 1 Ecomnets Way. The new facility will allow for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing of the company’s innovative oral pharmaceutical dosing platforms, designed to enhance patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy. Virginia successfully competed with California, New York, and Texas for the project, which will create 34 new jobs.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Sadler speaks of senate run, skill games lawsuit against Commonwealth of Virginia
On Nov. 9, Hermie Sadler launched his campaign bid for the newly drawn District 17 seat that includes Emporia and Greensville County. Until nearly two years ago, politics never crossed the mind of the former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst. Why would it? Sadler despises politics. Though Sadler is...
Top Republican gives up on bill to legalize electronic ‘skill games’ in Virginia
A top Republican lawmaker doubts his bill to legalize so-called skill machines in Virginia will move forward this year, saying the prolonged legal fight over the issue has left some hesitant about the proposal.
pcpatriot.com
Fate of SWVA Governor’s School still undecided
A November 3rd article published in the Patriot revealed that Pulaski County Public Schools will no longer provide a location for the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School nor will PCPS serve as Fiscal Manager for the SWVA Gov School. According to the PCPS administration, the primary reason for divesting in...
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
Inside Nova
Kerr: Turn out the lights on Dominion contributions
It’s one of the most duplicitous arrangements in Virginia politics and one open government activists have been fighting for decades – without success. It’s Virginia’s own in-house political campaign contribution machine, and it represents one of the most egregious conflicts of interest in the country. I...
visitroanokeva.com
Local Winners in the 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards
The Roanoke Region in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is well represented in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. Many local businesses, events, outdoor trails and parks, and unique experiences were voted as winners or runners-up across a variety of categories. It’s an excellent showcase...
Augusta Free Press
Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge
A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
WUSA
Virginia parents say proposed changes to state standards would 'erase parts of history' in schools
Education in Virginia has been getting a lot of attention lately. parents and advocates say proposed changes to state standards would erase parts of history.
Virginia union membership drops
Union membership dropped in Virginia last year, per recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The big picture: In 2022, 10.1% of U.S. workers were unionized, down from 10.3% in 2021 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the BLS reported comparable figures, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
shoredailynews.com
New Trooper assigned to the Eastern Shore
RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Among the new...
Courthouse News Service
Virginia prepares for special election with national implications
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
WDBJ7.com
Teacher apprentice agreement in place for the commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Assistant Superintendent for Teacher Education and Licensure, Joan Johnson, and VDOLI Commissioner, Gary G. Pan, signed an agreement last week approving the department of education’s application to create a registered teacher apprentice program in Virginia. Known as a “certificate of commitment,” the agreement was signed...
'Human error' leads to $200+ million Virginia schools shortfall
The Virginia Department of Education is acknowledging it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, an error that is leaving divisions with less funding than expected.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Funders commit $19 million for economic development in Appalachia
The UnitedHealth Group has announced a $10 million commitment to the Invest Appalachia Fund (IA) as part of a larger investment led by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) totaling $19 million to support regional economic development. Launched to accelerate development across Appalachian counties in...
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
Comments / 1