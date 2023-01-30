Read full article on original website
These 10 Questions Could Tell If You’re A True Native Texan, Take The Quiz
Texans are like no other folks I've ever seen and I wouldn't have it any other way. Maybe it's because I'm a native Texan myself. Maybe it's because I feel right at home doing things the Texas way. In any case, it takes a trained eye to spot a true Texan. It's hard to explain. There are just things that Texans know.
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas
Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closes 87 Stores – Here Are the 4 Closing in Texas
Bed Bath & Beyond announced they are closing 87 stores across 30 states after cautioning they were on the brink of bankruptcy. Of those 87 stores, 4 of them are in Texas. The company alluded to the fact that they had already started cutting costs due to low earnings and that there were additional $80 million to $100 million cuts coming. Those cuts apparently include closing several stores.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Is It Legal To Pour Your Cooking Grease Down The Drain In Texas?
Some people are very economical and use only enough oil for what they're doing, and/or store the rest for next time. But what if you've had, say a fish fry and there's just more used oil than you can store?. First off, the state (and probably elsewhere) likes to refer...
Texans Should Remove Personal Information From This Wicked Website Now
The internet is such a powerful tool. It can be used for a lot of good things. Then, there are the not-so-good things. When it comes to having an online presence, the safety of you and your family should come first. The dark web is a scary place and it's out there. You wouldn't believe how easy it is to obtain all kinds of information about anyone, anytime, online.
Porch Pirates Be Warned! 5 Surefire Ways To Prevent Your Packages From Being Stolen
Wow, check out this stat, according to US Package and Wrapping LLC,. the state of Texas ranks 8th in most packages stolen with an average of over 1000 packages stolen each month across the state. Very unsettling considering many of us primarily order online and have our packages delivered to...
