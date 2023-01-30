ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closes 87 Stores – Here Are the 4 Closing in Texas

Bed Bath & Beyond announced they are closing 87 stores across 30 states after cautioning they were on the brink of bankruptcy. Of those 87 stores, 4 of them are in Texas. The company alluded to the fact that they had already started cutting costs due to low earnings and that there were additional $80 million to $100 million cuts coming. Those cuts apparently include closing several stores.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Texans Should Remove Personal Information From This Wicked Website Now

The internet is such a powerful tool. It can be used for a lot of good things. Then, there are the not-so-good things. When it comes to having an online presence, the safety of you and your family should come first. The dark web is a scary place and it's out there. You wouldn't believe how easy it is to obtain all kinds of information about anyone, anytime, online.
