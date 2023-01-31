Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
2 Cheap Construction Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Going against the grain could pay off for many years to come.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Increasing dividends can be sweet, like honey.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in BWX Technologies (BWXT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.13MM shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.89MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
NASDAQ
Benchmark Downgrades VolitionRX (VNRX)
On February 1, 2023, Benchmark downgraded their outlook for VolitionRX from Buy to Hold. As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for VolitionRX is $5.65. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 138.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2.37.
NASDAQ
Why Generac Holdings Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
The stock market was quite frothy on Thursday, and Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) was one of the stocks pushing it higher. The power-generating technology company's stock price rose by 3.5%, well outpacing the 1.5% rise of the bellwether S&P 500 index. The beaten-down stock is continuing its recent comeback. So...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
