Harrison County, IN

quicksie983.com

Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested

The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
953wiki.com

Brothers Arrested On Charges Following Traffic Stop

January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested brothers Felipe Galvan-Martinez 36, Lexington, Ky and Oscar Galvan-Martinez 39, Lexington, Kentucky on possession charges. The Martinez brothers were arrested as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith. Felipe Galvan-Martinez was identified as the driver of the vehicle, being driven in an erratic manner. The subsequent investigation into the traffic stop found the brother's to be in possession of cocaine.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Lands Woman in Jail On Drug Charge

January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Rhonda M. Barnes, 55, Madison, Indiana. Barnes was arrested after a traffic stop for an equipment violation, by Patrol Officer Nchle Midgett. The subsequent investigation following the stop led to the discovery of narcotics. Barnes was found to be in possession of a controlled...
MADISON, IN
wnky.com

Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrest On Drug Charge Following Complaint for Fireworks

January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Shannon D. Collins 43, Madison, Indiana, after responding to a fireworks complaint in the 150 block of Broadway Street. Responding officers found Collins to be the source of the fireworks. In addition, Collins was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Collins was taken into custody. In addition to local charges, Collins was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Marion County, Indiana. Officer Cameron Blankenship led the investigation.
MADISON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process.  Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
HARTFORD, KY
wbiw.com

Two arrested after child witnesses their physical domestic fight

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to 1714 C Street at 8:05 p.m. after a report of a physical domestic fight. When officers arrived they met with 22-year-old Amber Kast. Kast told police that 37-year-old Todd Voorhies had left on foot and was last seen walking south on C Street.
Wave 3

Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Bethany Lane on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed that a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

