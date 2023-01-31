Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
BREAKING NEWS: Law enforcement on scene of fatal shooting in Short Creek
Kentucky State Police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are the on the scene of a fatal shooting in Short Creek. Thursday morning at approximately 10:45, the sheriff’s office, KSP, Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing on the report of a shooting.
quicksie983.com
Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested
The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
953wiki.com
Brothers Arrested On Charges Following Traffic Stop
January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested brothers Felipe Galvan-Martinez 36, Lexington, Ky and Oscar Galvan-Martinez 39, Lexington, Kentucky on possession charges. The Martinez brothers were arrested as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith. Felipe Galvan-Martinez was identified as the driver of the vehicle, being driven in an erratic manner. The subsequent investigation into the traffic stop found the brother's to be in possession of cocaine.
Wave 3
Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Lands Woman in Jail On Drug Charge
January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Rhonda M. Barnes, 55, Madison, Indiana. Barnes was arrested after a traffic stop for an equipment violation, by Patrol Officer Nchle Midgett. The subsequent investigation following the stop led to the discovery of narcotics. Barnes was found to be in possession of a controlled...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
wnky.com
Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
953wiki.com
Madison Man Arrest On Drug Charge Following Complaint for Fireworks
January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Shannon D. Collins 43, Madison, Indiana, after responding to a fireworks complaint in the 150 block of Broadway Street. Responding officers found Collins to be the source of the fireworks. In addition, Collins was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Collins was taken into custody. In addition to local charges, Collins was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Marion County, Indiana. Officer Cameron Blankenship led the investigation.
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after child witnesses their physical domestic fight
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to 1714 C Street at 8:05 p.m. after a report of a physical domestic fight. When officers arrived they met with 22-year-old Amber Kast. Kast told police that 37-year-old Todd Voorhies had left on foot and was last seen walking south on C Street.
Wave 3
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside apartment near Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with Metro Police near a Pleasure Ridge Park middle school on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said there was “significant police activity” in the 6100 block of Julie Kay Way, between Terry Road and Jeffery Drive.
Wave 3
Case of man tased to death in jail featured in New York Times documentary
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The death of a man in an Indiana jail who was strapped to a chair and tased until he died is getting national attention. The New York Times premiered a documentary Tuesday on the final moments of Jarod Draper’s life. Draper was in the...
WLKY.com
Louisville man accused of shooting nightclub employee almost 2 years later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for trying to kill a nightclub employee almost two years ago. Vernon Jackson pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning to attempted murder. According to court records, Jackson demanded a refund after a shooting inside club “X-clusive" forced the business...
WLKY.com
Nearly $5K worth of LEGOs stolen from St. Matthews store; 2 women, 3 juveniles arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were arrested Sunday after nearly $5,000 worth of LEGOs were stolen from a Louisville mall. It happened a little before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEGO Store in Oxmoor Mall, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the store while...
Juvenile in 'serious condition' after being shot in the head in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a juvenile is in 'serious condition' after being shot in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department (SPD) say they responded to the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue in relation to a person who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a juvenile...
WLKY.com
Man in custody after shooting at police, setting house on fire in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have taken a man into custody Wednesday night after they say he shot at officers and set a home on fire. The Louisville Metro Police Department sent out a tweet around 6:45 p.m. asking for residents in the 5100 block of Woodbridge Lake Boulevard to shelter in place and avoid the area.
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Bethany Lane on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed that a...
Comments / 0