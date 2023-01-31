ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, OH

Senior Profile- Zaylie Pettit, West Union High School

People's Defender
People's Defender
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFxvK_0kXLzgP200

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Zaylie Pettitt

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Competitions

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Having to practice even harder after a loss

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning first place for the first time at the Highland County Fair

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Luke Combs

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris, France

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Ring”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Swimming and painting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Michelle Obama

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to school to get my BSN and become a Labor and Delivery nurse

People's Defender

People's Defender

