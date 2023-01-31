Senior Profile- Zaylie Pettit, West Union High School
SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Zaylie Pettitt
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Competitions
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Having to practice even harder after a loss
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning first place for the first time at the Highland County Fair
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Luke Combs
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris, France
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Ring”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Friends
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Swimming and painting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Michelle Obama
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to school to get my BSN and become a Labor and Delivery nurse
Comments / 0