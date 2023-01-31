Senior Profile- Zaylie Pettit, West Union High School

The biggest rivalry in Adams County high school boys basketball was renewed on Tuesday night in Peebles as the Indians hosted the North Adams Green Devils in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. If you went by the records coming in, the Devils would have been heavy favorites but when those two squads hook up, throw the records out the door. That was the case Tuesday night as the Indians and Devils went back and forth in a contest that came down to whoever had the ball last.

PEEBLES, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO