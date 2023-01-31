Read full article on original website
Friday is National Wear Red Day
Local Sources- Friday is the 22nd annual National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. Wear Red Day is always the first Friday in February, which is American Heart Month. By wearing red, we raise awareness that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United...
Lindauer's bill to create designated outdoor refreshment areas advances
Statehouse- The Indiana House of Representatives on Monday voted in support of State Rep. Shane Lindauer's (R-Jasper) bill to encourage local governments to create Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas to boost local economies. According to Lindauer, a DORA is a specified area of land designated by a city or town that...
Consumer Alert: Products recalled in January
Local Sources - Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in January. Attorney General Rokita encourages consumers to take advantage of opportunities available for those who purchased the recalled items. “Hoosiers deserve protection from products that, for whatever reason, are not reliable...
