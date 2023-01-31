Massachusetts police department issues special Valentine’s Day offer that jilted lovers may not be able to refuse

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol County, MSP authorities seize over 5.5 kilos of cocaine, guns, $28,000 cash, arrest 2
An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegal guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to Death and Jumping Out of a Window Is ‘Improving Daily’
A Massachusetts mother of three accused of killing all her children by strangling them is getting better after allegedly trying to commit suicide by jumping from a second-story window, police said Wednesday. “I don’t have her current condition,” Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone wrote in an email sent to...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities searching for alleged armed and dangerous shooter in fatal Massachusetts Dollar Tree shooting
BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police continue to search for the man wanted in connection with a brazen, daytime shooting that left one man dead and another man injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Just before 1:30 p.m. yesterday, Brockton Police received a...
fallriverreporter.com
Juvenile who fought with officers charged after being found in Tiverton school wearing black ski mask, backpack
TIVERTON – On Wednesday just before 8:15 a.m., Officers of the Tiverton Police Department responded to the Tiverton High School for a report of an unwanted party on school grounds. Upon arrival, officers observed a male walking out of the building wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt, and...
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
8 overdoses reported in less than a week in Milford, police say
Authorities say the cause may be a deadly combination of cocaine laced with benzos and fentanyl.
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Drug Distribution Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday afternoon, January 27, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple drug warrants. Police arrested at 1:01 p.m, on Irving Street Hector Ortiz, 35, of 75 Irving Street of Framingham. He was arrested on two Framingham warrants. One for Drug Distribution Class C and one...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island landlord reportedly shot and killed by tenant being evicted
A Rhode Island landlord was reportedly shot and killed Monday by a tenant being evicted. A relative stated on social media that he saw 35-year-old Jennie Jensen die right in front of his eyes. According to Providence Police and WJAR 10, Jensen and two others went up to a third-floor...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
Is It Legal To Carry Pepper Spray Or Mace In Massachusetts?
I remember my father always encouraging us as kids to take karate or self-defense classes. I think I took karate for a year when I was 14 and that was the end of it. 😂. The world can be a tough place and self defense is sometimes a must. So, what's the best way to prepare for and/or stop a threat?
