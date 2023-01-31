ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Austin mayor apologizes as city struggles to restore power

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Widespread power outages in the Texas capital stretched into a third day Friday for thousands of residents following a winter storm that was spiraling into a management crisis as city leaders remained unable to say when all the lights would come back on. Impatience among frazzled,...
AUSTIN, TX
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies

BILLINGS, MONT. — The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said state officials provided “substantial” information that...
MONTANA STATE
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below

BILLINGS, MONT. — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials. The...
MONTANA STATE
Longtime AP country music chronicler Joe Edwards dies at 75

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Journalist Joe Edwards, who chronicled country music and helped “Rocky Top” become a Tennessee state song during his four-decade Associated Press career, has died. He was 75. Longtime AP colleague Randall Dickerson said Edwards’ wife called him to share the news that her husband...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Wrap podcast: Bills, bills, bills (and a lawsuit)

In this week's episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and State Government Reporter Travis Fain tick through the ever-growing list of bills filed at this still-young legislative session, including the LGBTQ bills that have gotten so much attention. Plus, a lawsuit could lead to a change in when ex-felons can vote again in North Carolina. Also: musical chairs in the capitol press corps.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the...
NEBRASKA STATE
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Children in California won't have to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials confirmed Friday, ending one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced the policy in 2021, saying it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
N. Carolina bill would ban treatment for transgender minors

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has joined a growing list of states considering bans on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender minors. A bill filed late Wednesday in the state House would ban hormone treatments and surgeries for anyone younger than 18 and make it illegal for medical professionals to help a minor “present or appear in a manner that is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
UTAH STATE
In win for GOP, NC Supreme Court positioned to reverse major voting rights cases

In a rare move, the North Carolina Supreme Court decided Friday that two high-profile political lawsuits with major consequences for voters in the state need a do-over. The cases have to do with voting districts and voter identification laws, and they're the first major orders by the state’s highest court since Republicans gained a majority on the bench.
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

