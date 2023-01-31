Read full article on original website
Austin mayor apologizes as city struggles to restore power
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Widespread power outages in the Texas capital stretched into a third day Friday for thousands of residents following a winter storm that was spiraling into a management crisis as city leaders remained unable to say when all the lights would come back on. Impatience among frazzled,...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
BILLINGS, MONT. — The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said state officials provided “substantial” information that...
Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar adds offer from South Carolina
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar added an SEC offer on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Ziglar received an offer from South Carolina, adding yet another Power 5 school to the list of colleges who hope to land a commitment from him. Ziglar stands at 6-foot-2 and...
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below
BILLINGS, MONT. — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials. The...
Longtime AP country music chronicler Joe Edwards dies at 75
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Journalist Joe Edwards, who chronicled country music and helped “Rocky Top” become a Tennessee state song during his four-decade Associated Press career, has died. He was 75. Longtime AP colleague Randall Dickerson said Edwards’ wife called him to share the news that her husband...
The Wrap podcast: Bills, bills, bills (and a lawsuit)
In this week's episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and State Government Reporter Travis Fain tick through the ever-growing list of bills filed at this still-young legislative session, including the LGBTQ bills that have gotten so much attention. Plus, a lawsuit could lead to a change in when ex-felons can vote again in North Carolina. Also: musical chairs in the capitol press corps.
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban
LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology
WASHINGTON — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is...
Kentucky first to offer Northeast Guilford freshman Aaryn Tate
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School freshman Aaryn Tate has reported an offer from the University of Kentucky. It is the first verbal offer for the class of 2026 athlete. Tate is listed at 5-foot-10. Tate shared the news to his Twitter account last night. Tate does not...
Wilson County farmer's 'goat grams' add eastern NC feel to Valentine's Day
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — One woman is introducing a new way to celebrate Valentine's Day, putting an eastern North Carolina spin on things. Instead of bringing flowers, why not show love to your Valentine with a goat visit this year!. Sarah Ratley, the owner of Painted Farmer, said goat...
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Children in California won't have to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials confirmed Friday, ending one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced the policy in 2021, saying it...
North Carolina surges to No. 4 in nation for tech occupations, new report finds
CHARLOTTE – North Carolina’s technology sector is a steadily growing engine for the state’s economy, the ninth annual State of the Technology Industry Report finds. Key findings were released by the North Carolina Technology Association, NC TECH, during an event held in Charlotte on Friday. The State...
Voters could have chance to repeal NC's Jim Crow-era voting test in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are trying again this year to remove a Jim Crow-era voting test from the state's constitution. This year, the amendment's chances of making it onto voters' ballots may be better. In 1899, after the civil war, North Carolina and many other southern states...
NC ticket purchased in Garner wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
GARNER, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina won $1 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The $2 winning ticket was purchased from the Food Lion on N.C. Highway 50 in Garner. It was one of two tickets to win $1 million in the nationwide drawing; the other winner was in Florida.
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced
AUSTIN, TEXAS — A Texas woman accused of killing a close friend in 2019 who had just given birth and abducting the baby as part of an elaborate scheme to pass the infant off as her own pleaded guilty to murder charges Thursday, prosecutors said. Magen Fieramusca, 37, was...
N. Carolina bill would ban treatment for transgender minors
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has joined a growing list of states considering bans on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender minors. A bill filed late Wednesday in the state House would ban hormone treatments and surgeries for anyone younger than 18 and make it illegal for medical professionals to help a minor “present or appear in a manner that is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
Editorial: Rhetoric doesn't match reality in the N.C. legislature
CBC Editorial: Thursday, Feb . 2, 2023; editorial #8824. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Slogans are easy and are vehicles to mask reality. Just examine North Carolina state Senate Leader Phil Berger’s oration to open the 2023 session of the General Assembly. BERGER’S SLOGANEERING: “We...
In win for GOP, NC Supreme Court positioned to reverse major voting rights cases
In a rare move, the North Carolina Supreme Court decided Friday that two high-profile political lawsuits with major consequences for voters in the state need a do-over. The cases have to do with voting districts and voter identification laws, and they're the first major orders by the state’s highest court since Republicans gained a majority on the bench.
