Apply Today for a 2023 Community Challenge Grant
AARP Maryland Announces Grant Opportunity for Quick-Action Community Improvement Projects. Applications are currently being accepted through March 15, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ET. We know that it takes time to build great communities. But we also believe that tangible improvements can spark long-term change. AARP launched the Community Challenge in 2017 to fund projects that build momentum to improve livability nationwide. We are excited to announce the program is back in 2023 for its seventh year and is currently accepting applications online through March 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
AARP Texas Announces Grant Opportunity for Quick-Action Community Improvement Projects
AARP Maryland Hosts "On Tap" Veterans Resource Fairs
Join us as AARP Maryland hosts a series of On Tap events in 2023. Sip on complimentary craft beer at one of Maryland's veteran-owned breweries and discover how AARP advocates for the veterans, the military and their families across the state. Learn more about AARP Maryland’s initiatives to support family caregivers, prevent fraud, assist veterans seeking new careers, and highlight earned benefits for veterans.
Enhance Your Community - Apply for a Community Challenge Grant!
AARP South Dakota works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make South Dakota’s counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages. To help support quick-action projects in areas like public spaces, transportation, housing,...
AARP Colorado That’s Puzzling Contest Rules
Where: Pavilion at Central Park, 8801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Denver, CO 80238. Time: Check In: 10:45-11:15 a.m., Contest: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Winner Announced: 1:45. Join AARP Colorado in a puzzling competition! Demonstrate your skills in putting together a 500 piece puzzle and be eligible to win a $50 gift card. Challenge your brain, eat good food and enjoy playful competition!
AARP Offers Community Challenge Grants
AARP Kentucky Accepting 2023 Community Challenge Grant Applications. The annual program funds local projects to make communities in Kentucky more livable for people of all ages. LOUISVILLE, KY. — Kentucky nonprofits and government entities are encouraged to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grants. Eligible organizations and governments across...
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Opens in Maryland
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation in Maryland now through April 18. The nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers last year. Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Available in Michigan
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation now through April 18. The nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program is offered in conjunction with the IRS. In 2022, the program helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers.
Join the fight to end workplace age discrimination in Colorado
When it comes to age discrimination in the workplace, we have a real problem. If passed, the Job Application Fairness Act can help. Nationally, nearly 80% of older workers have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace. These numbers have only increased during the pandemic. Colorado is experiencing a...
AARP’s Tax Aide program is back in Wyoming for 2023
The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide program is back in 2023 and will have a number of locations around the State of Wyoming. To find a specific location, please click here. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.
Telephone Town Hall with Idaho Senate Leadership
All Idahoans invited to speak with Senator Chuck Winder and Senator Melissa Wintrow on February 23. AARP Idaho is inviting Idahoans to join Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow for a statewide telephone town meeting. The one-hour conversation, moderated by AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel, will focus on the legislative session, property taxes, health issues and other topics important to Idahoans of all ages.
Join AARPNY in celebration of Black History Month!
This February, AARP members and guests are invited to join us for a month long celebration of Black History Month. AARPNY has a multitude of events - both virtual and in-person that you don't want to miss out on. See a list below of all the available opportunities. Register for the ones you're interested in to receive event reminders and updates!
AARP Kansas offers Tips on Dealing with High Utility Bills
Many Kansas residents saw a significant increase in their utility bills this winter, with energy costs estimated to have increased by 30% nationally from the previous year. This spike in energy costs has left many unable to pay their utility bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), called...
Governor’s Budget Proposal Includes Relief for NY’s Fastest-Growing Age Group But Misses Key Opportunities
ALBANY, N.Y. - AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel issued the following statement today on Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023-24 Executive Budget Proposal:. “The Governor’s proposed budget would provide much-needed relief for older New Yorkers to age in place – for unpaid family caregivers with additional respite funding and new ‘care teams’ to help New Yorkers age in their own homes, for hundreds of thousands of utility customers facing rising energy costs, for all who depend on prescription medications by bringing more transparency to prescription drug prices, and with $1 million more to carry out the State’s Master Plan for Aging.
How to Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance in Kentucky
En español | Most Kentucky residents can buy health insurance through kynect, the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, during open enrollment, which begins this fall for 2024 health insurance coverage. Residents who experience a qualifying life event, such as a marriage, a divorce, the birth of a...
Assistance Available to Help Kansans with High Utility Bills
Many Kansas residents are seeing a significant increase in their utility bills this winter. This spike in energy costs has left many unable to pay their utility bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), called LIEAP in Kansas, provides assistance to people with low, moderate and fixed incomes to pay their utility bills. The program has seen its funding doubled by Congress, but many eligible customers are not aware of this assistance option.
Before the Highway: Saint Paul, Minnesota
As a home to Black families and individuals migrating from downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota, and other areas, the city’s Rondo neighborhood thrived during the first half of the 20th century. An exemplar of Black social entrepreneurship, academic excellence and a vibrant arts culture, the community was centered on Rondo Avenue itself, flanked by University Avenue to the north and Selby Avenue to the south. Rondo was a critical haven for Black residents in Minnesota’s Twin Cities during the peak years of de facto segregation and the Civil Rights Movement.
How You Could Heat Your Home For Less This Winter with Energy Assistance Programs
Many Virginian households may be struggling to pay their heating bills on time this winter. If you are at risk of getting your utilities shut off or just need help paying your energy bill, help is available via the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The LIHEAP program was...
