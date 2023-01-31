The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide program is back in 2023 and will have a number of locations around the State of Wyoming. To find a specific location, please click here. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO