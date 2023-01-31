Read full article on original website
Onward State
THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2023 Special Events Director Will Vincent
THON 2020: Donor and Alumni Relations Committee Member. Name an interesting, weird, or quirky fact about yourself. I can play “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion on the recorder. What made you want to apply for a director position for THON 2023?. I wanted to serve...
Onward State
Penn State & Downtown State College To Host Black History Month Events Throughout February
As February begins, Penn State and downtown State College are prepped to ring in the month with several events to celebrate Black History Month. With concerts, readings, and even a self-guided tour of the Palmer Art Museum, there are plenty of curated events and opportunities for students to immerse themselves in the importance of the next 28 days.
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Prominent Penn State administrator Damon Sims steps down, set to become associate professor
The vice president for Student Affairs served in the role for nearly 15 years and will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30.
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
Onward State
From Food Network To Happy Valley: Chef Gillian Clark Puts A French Spin On The Classic Diner
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, a French diner that opened downtown this fall, has taken State College by storm with its French-inspired menu and 1950s diner atmosphere. At the front of the diner is its owner and executive chef, Long Island native Gillian Clark. Although Clark joined the culinary game later...
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Meet the 10 applicants vying for a State College school board seat. What we know
Interviews will take place on Thursday.
abc23.com
Saint Francis Student Protest
Students and staff of Saint Francis University gathered on campus Tuesday to raise awareness about sexual assault. This comes just days after police said two Saint Francis University football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Loretto Borough home last year. We were at the student led...
Onward State
10 Questions With Nittany Lion Michael McDermott
You know him, and you love him. The Nittany Lion is as vital to the essence of Penn State as blue and white, Old Main, and the “We Are” chant. Despite the Nittany Lion’s appearances at every sporting event and most large events on campus, the true identity of the Lion remained a secret up until it was revealed during Penn State football’s matchup against Michigan State this past year.
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her
Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
National signing day: Where Centre County high school athletes signed for college
A number of athletes have signed their national letter of intent.
State College
SpringBoard expands in downtown Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — SpringBoard, a coworking space and small-business innovation center, is set to open in a new location in the heart of downtown Bellefonte. The community is invited to Open Coworking hours from noon to 4 p.m. with a kick-off party from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at SpringBoard’s new location, 221 W. High St., No. 1300, Bellefonte. Cocktails and snacks will be provided by The Cakeshop by Tati and Gourmet Girl.
Onward State
Locust Lane Craft Brewery Selling ‘Old Main Ale’ To Benefit THON
Locust Lane Craft Brewery is once again selling its Dancing Diamonds beer release to benefit THON and Four Diamonds. This year’s brew is “Old Main Ale,” which is a “winter warmer brewed with dark-ruby caramel malts and spiked with orange, spruce, and holiday cheer.” This 750 mL beverage checks in at 9% ABV and was one of the brewery’s December holiday releases.
Onward State
Penn State Football Hires Colorado’s DJ Bryant As Recruiting Coordinator
The Nittany Lions’ recruiting team just got another boost. Penn State football hired former Colorado assistant director of player personnel DJ Bryant as a recruiting coordinator, as announced by the new staff member Thursday. “I really appreciate this opportunity,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t wait to get to work.”...
selmasun.com
Selma football star Dakaari Nelson officially signs with Penn State
Selma High School senior football standout DaKarri Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State on Wednesday . Nelson received a visit from the Nittany Lion's head coach before Christmas to secure the deal. According to the Blue White Illustrator that covers Penn State, Nelson got a visit from head...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 5 In Big Ten Preseason Poll
Penn State men’s lacrosse checked in at No. 5 in the Big Ten preseason poll, the team announced Thursday morning. Big Ten foes Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers, and John Hopkins filled in the top four, while only Michigan was ranked behind Penn State at No. 6. Additionally, sophomore Kevin...
Onward State
Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault
Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man who worked for Penn State pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after he was found to have sold equipment he fraudulently obtained for over a decade. Daniel Sickels, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine and three […]
