Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
What Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against Penn State
Purdue coach Matt Painter addressed the media after the team's 80-60 victory against Penn State on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 5 In Big Ten Preseason Poll
Penn State men’s lacrosse checked in at No. 5 in the Big Ten preseason poll, the team announced Thursday morning. Big Ten foes Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers, and John Hopkins filled in the top four, while only Michigan was ranked behind Penn State at No. 6. Additionally, sophomore Kevin...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overwhelmed By No. 1 Purdue 80-60
Penn State men’s basketball (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) 80-60 on the road at Mackey Arena Wednesday evening. Seth Lundy led the way for the Nittany Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Jalen Pickett had an off day and tallied just 12 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Onward State
Penn State Baseball Aiming To Build On Recent Success In 2023
The 2022 season was a good one for Penn State baseball. After making their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012 and defeating Iowa in the first round, the Nittany Lions are trying to make a run for a Big Ten Championship. Back for his 10th season, head coach Rob...
No. 1 Penn State Visits Ohio State Seeking 40th Straight Dual Win
The Lions face their last major test with a fourth consecutive unbeaten season in their sights.
Onward State
Urgency Setting In For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Slump
Not long ago, everything was going great for Penn State men’s hockey. The first half of the season saw the Nittany Lions start 9-0 for the first time in program history, reach the top five in the USCHO rankings for the first time in years, and play outstanding hockey against the likes of powerhouses Minnesota and Michigan.
Onward State
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Chimdy Onoh Commits To Penn State Football
Consider Penn State’s trenches reinforced. Four-star offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh announced his verbal commitment to Penn State in an Instagram Live video Wednesday afternoon. Onoh is the Nittany Lions’ 18th commit rated four stars or higher. After taking an official visit to Happy Valley in January, Onoh selected...
Penn State bracketology: Where do Nittany Lions stand for 2023 NCAA Tournament entering February?
As the 2023 calendar flips to February, the Penn State men’s basketball team will be preparing for arguably its toughest undertaking of the season as it faces No. 1 Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., on Wednesday night. But the tall task — literally, as the Nittany Lions aim to...
Onward State
Penn State Football Hires Colorado’s DJ Bryant As Recruiting Coordinator
The Nittany Lions’ recruiting team just got another boost. Penn State football hired former Colorado assistant director of player personnel DJ Bryant as a recruiting coordinator, as announced by the new staff member Thursday. “I really appreciate this opportunity,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t wait to get to work.”...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Forward Ben Schoen Out For Season
Penn State men’s hockey forward Ben Schoen will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the team confirmed Tuesday. Schoen injured his knee during the second period in Penn State’s 7-3 game one loss to Michigan last Friday after he was boarded by Wolverines’ defenseman Jay Keranen. Keranen was handed a five-minute major for the play, and Schoen didn’t return to the game.
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer discusses Penn State offer, recruiting timeline
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer had a pretty good idea what was happening. Two weekends ago, Brewer, a budding prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was on campus at Penn State for a junior day. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin was called into James Franklin’s office.
As No. 1 Penn State wrestlers move on from Iowa, No. 5 Ohio State awaits Friday in Columbus
From talk shows to idle chatter on social media, it seemed there were as many opinions about last Friday’s Penn State-Iowa dual meet as there were people watching. And with 388,000 viewers setting a wrestling ratings record on the Big Ten Network and 16,000 attending at Bryce Jordan Center, that’s a lot of opinions.
Onward State
Rose Bowl Trophy To Be Displayed At All-Sports Museum Until February 5
A once-in-a-lifetime collegiate experience is at fans’ fingertips. Penn State’s All-Sports Museum will host the 2023 Rose Bowl trophy for five days, it announced Monday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Nittany Lion fans can see their team’s latest hardware up close and personal. The Leishman...
thesportspage.blog
State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points
CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
Onward State
10 Questions With Nittany Lion Michael McDermott
You know him, and you love him. The Nittany Lion is as vital to the essence of Penn State as blue and white, Old Main, and the “We Are” chant. Despite the Nittany Lion’s appearances at every sporting event and most large events on campus, the true identity of the Lion remained a secret up until it was revealed during Penn State football’s matchup against Michigan State this past year.
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
National signing day: Where Centre County high school athletes signed for college
A number of athletes have signed their national letter of intent.
Onward State
Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault
Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
Prominent Penn State administrator Damon Sims steps down, set to become associate professor
The vice president for Student Affairs served in the role for nearly 15 years and will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30.
