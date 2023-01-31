ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 5 In Big Ten Preseason Poll

Penn State men’s lacrosse checked in at No. 5 in the Big Ten preseason poll, the team announced Thursday morning. Big Ten foes Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers, and John Hopkins filled in the top four, while only Michigan was ranked behind Penn State at No. 6. Additionally, sophomore Kevin...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Overwhelmed By No. 1 Purdue 80-60

Penn State men’s basketball (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) 80-60 on the road at Mackey Arena Wednesday evening. Seth Lundy led the way for the Nittany Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Jalen Pickett had an off day and tallied just 12 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Baseball Aiming To Build On Recent Success In 2023

The 2022 season was a good one for Penn State baseball. After making their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012 and defeating Iowa in the first round, the Nittany Lions are trying to make a run for a Big Ten Championship. Back for his 10th season, head coach Rob...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Urgency Setting In For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Slump

Not long ago, everything was going great for Penn State men’s hockey. The first half of the season saw the Nittany Lions start 9-0 for the first time in program history, reach the top five in the USCHO rankings for the first time in years, and play outstanding hockey against the likes of powerhouses Minnesota and Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Chimdy Onoh Commits To Penn State Football

Consider Penn State’s trenches reinforced. Four-star offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh announced his verbal commitment to Penn State in an Instagram Live video Wednesday afternoon. Onoh is the Nittany Lions’ 18th commit rated four stars or higher. After taking an official visit to Happy Valley in January, Onoh selected...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Hires Colorado’s DJ Bryant As Recruiting Coordinator

The Nittany Lions’ recruiting team just got another boost. Penn State football hired former Colorado assistant director of player personnel DJ Bryant as a recruiting coordinator, as announced by the new staff member Thursday. “I really appreciate this opportunity,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t wait to get to work.”...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Forward Ben Schoen Out For Season

Penn State men’s hockey forward Ben Schoen will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the team confirmed Tuesday. Schoen injured his knee during the second period in Penn State’s 7-3 game one loss to Michigan last Friday after he was boarded by Wolverines’ defenseman Jay Keranen. Keranen was handed a five-minute major for the play, and Schoen didn’t return to the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thesportspage.blog

State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points

CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Onward State

10 Questions With Nittany Lion Michael McDermott

You know him, and you love him. The Nittany Lion is as vital to the essence of Penn State as blue and white, Old Main, and the “We Are” chant. Despite the Nittany Lion’s appearances at every sporting event and most large events on campus, the true identity of the Lion remained a secret up until it was revealed during Penn State football’s matchup against Michigan State this past year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault

Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

