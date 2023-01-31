Read full article on original website
Related
Right Turn at Red Lights Could Soon be Banned at Certain Intersections in Washington State
OLYMPIA – A Washington state Senate committee heard public testimony on Tuesday on House Bill 5514, which would make turning right at red lights in the state illegal in specific areas - within 1,000 feet of the following:. elementary or secondary school. child care center. public park or playground.
Study propping up Washington’s police pursuit law has gone missing
(The Center Square) – The study that was being cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has gone missing from the website that was hosting it. The URL https://rpubs.com/moxbox/wa_pursuits instead takes potential readers to a dead link, saying, “HTTP 404: Not Found.” Bob Scales, a critic of the report by retired University of Washington professor of statistics and sociology...
KOMO News
Proposed bill would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill proposed in Olympia would put a much higher tax on marijuana sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on how much THC the product contains. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. Public testimony for House Bill 1641 took place Thursday,...
Chronicle
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
nwnewsradio.com
Lawmakers hear bill to grant WSP court record access for gun background checks
Court records on involuntary mental health commitments would be available to the Washington State Patrol for gun background checks under a measure before state lawmakers. Right now, the WSP is limited to what’s in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or “NICS”, so Patrol Captain Neil Weaver says they don’t have access to check into the court records to make sure they have the right person and the proper information. “This creates a situation where, A the person is wrongfully denied a firearms transfer or concealed pistol license, CPL,” Weaver says, “or B, the NICS indices record is removed, and a firearm transfer or CPL is issued to someone who is truly prohibited.”
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
Can I Park My Car Opposite the Flow of Traffic in Washington State?
If you’ve ever tried to park your car on a busy street, you know the feeling of desperation when all the parking spots are taken. You may have been tempted to park facing the opposite direction of the traffic flow, but is this legal in Washington State?. I know...
WA bills making it harder to hold your public officials accountable need to die | Opinion
Limiting public records lawsuits in WA state would put a chill on the public’s right to know. | Editorial
KXLY
Opposition continues as WA BAC limit bill awaits decision
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill is under consideration in Olympia right now. If passed, it would make Washington the second state, along with Utah, to drop the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. A local survivor of a DUI crash in North Spokane in...
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
Tri-City Herald
WA clergy members could become mandatory reporters of abuse under a bill in the Legislature
Washington state law requires people in a number of professions to report suspected abuse, including law enforcement officials, health care providers and school personnel. The legislature now is considering adding clergy members. Under Senate Bill 5280, clergy in the state would be designated as mandatory reporters, and they would be...
inlander.com
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
Rep. Roger Goodman: ‘Police actually politicized’ Washington’s restrictive pursuit law
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed. The law in question is House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause...
q13fox.com
WA lawmakers to consider gun control, police pursuit bills
In Olympia, lawmakers will discuss two separate bills meant to keep our community safe. A state senate committee will discuss a bill that would make it easier for people to sue gun manufacturers and store owners in the event of something like a mass shooting.
KUOW
Proposed bill would let WA naturopaths prescribe opioids, other controlled meds
Naturopathic doctors say they’re well-positioned to help address Washington’s opioid crisis and provide comprehensive health care in rural parts of the state. But they say a change in state law is needed to practice medicine to the full extent of their training. Naturopathic doctors go to a four-year...
KIMA TV
Washington issues enforcement order against Yakima Training Center contamination
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an enforcement order that requires the U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center to clean up their contaminated sites. The training center is known to have dozens of sites contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste, including some that have...
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
New Washington state tax ruled unconstitutional but still being collected
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
Comments / 1