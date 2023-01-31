ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Study propping up Washington’s police pursuit law has gone missing

(The Center Square) – The study that was being cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has gone missing from the website that was hosting it. The URL https://rpubs.com/moxbox/wa_pursuits instead takes potential readers to a dead link, saying, “HTTP 404: Not Found.” Bob Scales, a critic of the report by retired University of Washington professor of statistics and sociology...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over

OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Lawmakers hear bill to grant WSP court record access for gun background checks

Court records on involuntary mental health commitments would be available to the Washington State Patrol for gun background checks under a measure before state lawmakers. Right now, the WSP is limited to what’s in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or “NICS”, so Patrol Captain Neil Weaver says they don’t have access to check into the court records to make sure they have the right person and the proper information. “This creates a situation where, A the person is wrongfully denied a firearms transfer or concealed pistol license, CPL,” Weaver says, “or B, the NICS indices record is removed, and a firearm transfer or CPL is issued to someone who is truly prohibited.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Opposition continues as WA BAC limit bill awaits decision

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill is under consideration in Olympia right now. If passed, it would make Washington the second state, along with Utah, to drop the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. A local survivor of a DUI crash in North Spokane in...
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Rep. Roger Goodman: ‘Police actually politicized’ Washington’s restrictive pursuit law

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed. The law in question is House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

WA lawmakers to consider gun control, police pursuit bills

In Olympia, lawmakers will discuss two separate bills meant to keep our community safe. A state senate committee will discuss a bill that would make it easier for people to sue gun manufacturers and store owners in the event of something like a mass shooting.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy