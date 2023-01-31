Court records on involuntary mental health commitments would be available to the Washington State Patrol for gun background checks under a measure before state lawmakers. Right now, the WSP is limited to what’s in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or “NICS”, so Patrol Captain Neil Weaver says they don’t have access to check into the court records to make sure they have the right person and the proper information. “This creates a situation where, A the person is wrongfully denied a firearms transfer or concealed pistol license, CPL,” Weaver says, “or B, the NICS indices record is removed, and a firearm transfer or CPL is issued to someone who is truly prohibited.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO