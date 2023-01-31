The JV girls faced an undefeated team from Portage Central on Tuesday and came away with a victory. The first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie and came out tough in the second quarter going into halftime up 26-17. They continued to work and exploded for 20 points in the 4th quarter to end with a 57-36 victory. “I am so proud of the girls this evening. It was collectively the best we’ve played against a quality opponent and it paid off. They continually work hard on the court and tonight they really worked well as a group of 12. All girls contributed on the court and gave it their all. We’re continuing to work to improve daily and I’m so fortunate to be their coach. Not to mention they’re great girls in the classroom and off the court as well.” Scoring for the Redhawks was Sarah Couch with 15, Brooke Carden with 13, Brielle Kelly and Maya Valentine with 8 each, Diara Burch with 5, Gwen Beach with 3, and Myalie Dutton and Jordyn St.John with 2 a piece, and Emerson Leach with 1. The win moves the girls to 15-0 on the season. —

1 DAY AGO