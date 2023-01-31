ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

gomarshallredhawks.com

JV girls knock off Portage Central

The JV girls faced an undefeated team from Portage Central on Tuesday and came away with a victory. The first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie and came out tough in the second quarter going into halftime up 26-17. They continued to work and exploded for 20 points in the 4th quarter to end with a 57-36 victory. “I am so proud of the girls this evening. It was collectively the best we’ve played against a quality opponent and it paid off. They continually work hard on the court and tonight they really worked well as a group of 12. All girls contributed on the court and gave it their all. We’re continuing to work to improve daily and I’m so fortunate to be their coach. Not to mention they’re great girls in the classroom and off the court as well.” Scoring for the Redhawks was Sarah Couch with 15, Brooke Carden with 13, Brielle Kelly and Maya Valentine with 8 each, Diara Burch with 5, Gwen Beach with 3, and Myalie Dutton and Jordyn St.John with 2 a piece, and Emerson Leach with 1. The win moves the girls to 15-0 on the season. —
gomarshallredhawks.com

7th Grade A Team’s Impressive Comeback Falls Just Short at Lumen Christi

7A’s first away game was against a fellow undefeated Lumen Christi team. From the very start it was clear that this game was going to be very physical as both teams came out flexing their defensive muscles. Offensively Lumen Christi won the scoring battle during the first half of the game, giving them a 30-17 lead at halftime (scoring on a half court buzzer beater at the end of the half). 7A Redhawks were not going anywhere though and showed true grit the second half battling back and out scoring Lumen in both the 3rd and 4th quarters, including holding Lumen to only 7 points in the entire 4th quarter. Though the Redhawks ran out of time at the end, they never ran out of gas, fighting to the very last seconds. Final Score Lumen Christi 49 Marshall 46. Scoring for the Redhawks were Ally Koenig with 18 points, Grace Shubert with 14 points, Emma Ladd with 8 points, and Addison Carden with 6 points.
ANCHORAGE, AK
8th grade basketball 1/30/23

8th grade basketball 1/30/23

The B Team lost 27-22 at Pennfield. Pennfield played a mix of A and B team players. Marshall played very well and faced a zone defense for the first time. Scoring were Kylie Friedlund with 8, Cheyenne Case with 6 Sophia Williams with 4, and Mariana Bethel and Payton Huffman with 2 each.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day

KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week

Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923

Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Hartel Road near Potterville closed due to an accident

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hartel Road near Potterville is closed due to an accident according to Eaton County Dispatch. The Hartel Road closed between Windsor and Pinch Highways. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there are also downed power lines in the area. Eaton County Dispatch advised people...
POTTERVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI

