gomarshallredhawks.com
JV girls knock off Portage Central
The JV girls faced an undefeated team from Portage Central on Tuesday and came away with a victory. The first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie and came out tough in the second quarter going into halftime up 26-17. They continued to work and exploded for 20 points in the 4th quarter to end with a 57-36 victory. “I am so proud of the girls this evening. It was collectively the best we’ve played against a quality opponent and it paid off. They continually work hard on the court and tonight they really worked well as a group of 12. All girls contributed on the court and gave it their all. We’re continuing to work to improve daily and I’m so fortunate to be their coach. Not to mention they’re great girls in the classroom and off the court as well.” Scoring for the Redhawks was Sarah Couch with 15, Brooke Carden with 13, Brielle Kelly and Maya Valentine with 8 each, Diara Burch with 5, Gwen Beach with 3, and Myalie Dutton and Jordyn St.John with 2 a piece, and Emerson Leach with 1. The win moves the girls to 15-0 on the season. —
gomarshallredhawks.com
7th Grade A Team’s Impressive Comeback Falls Just Short at Lumen Christi
7A’s first away game was against a fellow undefeated Lumen Christi team. From the very start it was clear that this game was going to be very physical as both teams came out flexing their defensive muscles. Offensively Lumen Christi won the scoring battle during the first half of the game, giving them a 30-17 lead at halftime (scoring on a half court buzzer beater at the end of the half). 7A Redhawks were not going anywhere though and showed true grit the second half battling back and out scoring Lumen in both the 3rd and 4th quarters, including holding Lumen to only 7 points in the entire 4th quarter. Though the Redhawks ran out of time at the end, they never ran out of gas, fighting to the very last seconds. Final Score Lumen Christi 49 Marshall 46. Scoring for the Redhawks were Ally Koenig with 18 points, Grace Shubert with 14 points, Emma Ladd with 8 points, and Addison Carden with 6 points.
gomarshallredhawks.com
8th grade basketball 1/30/23
The B Team lost 27-22 at Pennfield. Pennfield played a mix of A and B team players. Marshall played very well and faced a zone defense for the first time. Scoring were Kylie Friedlund with 8, Cheyenne Case with 6 Sophia Williams with 4, and Mariana Bethel and Payton Huffman with 2 each.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
Construction to begin on apartments led by former WMU football standout
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Construction is beginning on Zone 32, a mixed-use development on Frank Street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood, being built by Jamauri Bogan and his company, Bogan Developments, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Bogan is a former Western Michigan University football player-turned-developer and this...
Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
Mancino’s In Kalamazoo on Gull Road Re-Opening In Spring 2023
Some great news was hung on the door outside of Samuel Mancino's Pizza & Grinders at 3833 Gull Road in Kalamazoo, as it's been announced that they plan on re-opening their location sometime this spring in 2023. However, it seems that the former owners may have nothing to do with...
Lansing survivor of Ohio Turnpike pileup now recovering at Sparrow
Ohio Turnpike survivor Jacob Taylor is returning home to receive care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital
WWMTCw
News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
Grand Rapids Needs These Popular Restaurants And Businesses in 2023
I grew up in Howell and moved to Grand Rapids when I was 21 and got my first full-time radio gig. When I arrived I was blown away by how much there was to do in a city the size of Grand Rapids compared to my small hometown. Working in...
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week
Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923
Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
WWMTCw
Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, & Van Buren receive $2.5M in grants to assist employers
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren received $2.5 million in grants from Michigan's Going PRO Talent Fund to assist 33 local employers help their workforce, according to a spokesperson. The Going PRO Talent Fund competitive grant gives funds to local companies for training,...
WILX-TV
Hartel Road near Potterville closed due to an accident
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hartel Road near Potterville is closed due to an accident according to Eaton County Dispatch. The Hartel Road closed between Windsor and Pinch Highways. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there are also downed power lines in the area. Eaton County Dispatch advised people...
WWMTCw
Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
