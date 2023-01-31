Read full article on original website
gomarshallredhawks.com
7th Grade A Team’s Impressive Comeback Falls Just Short at Lumen Christi
7A’s first away game was against a fellow undefeated Lumen Christi team. From the very start it was clear that this game was going to be very physical as both teams came out flexing their defensive muscles. Offensively Lumen Christi won the scoring battle during the first half of the game, giving them a 30-17 lead at halftime (scoring on a half court buzzer beater at the end of the half). 7A Redhawks were not going anywhere though and showed true grit the second half battling back and out scoring Lumen in both the 3rd and 4th quarters, including holding Lumen to only 7 points in the entire 4th quarter. Though the Redhawks ran out of time at the end, they never ran out of gas, fighting to the very last seconds. Final Score Lumen Christi 49 Marshall 46. Scoring for the Redhawks were Ally Koenig with 18 points, Grace Shubert with 14 points, Emma Ladd with 8 points, and Addison Carden with 6 points.
gomarshallredhawks.com
JV girls knock off Portage Central
The JV girls faced an undefeated team from Portage Central on Tuesday and came away with a victory. The first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie and came out tough in the second quarter going into halftime up 26-17. They continued to work and exploded for 20 points in the 4th quarter to end with a 57-36 victory. “I am so proud of the girls this evening. It was collectively the best we’ve played against a quality opponent and it paid off. They continually work hard on the court and tonight they really worked well as a group of 12. All girls contributed on the court and gave it their all. We’re continuing to work to improve daily and I’m so fortunate to be their coach. Not to mention they’re great girls in the classroom and off the court as well.” Scoring for the Redhawks was Sarah Couch with 15, Brooke Carden with 13, Brielle Kelly and Maya Valentine with 8 each, Diara Burch with 5, Gwen Beach with 3, and Myalie Dutton and Jordyn St.John with 2 a piece, and Emerson Leach with 1. The win moves the girls to 15-0 on the season. —
MLive.com
Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area
JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
gomarshallredhawks.com
7th A takes the W over Pennfield
7th Grade A Team continues to impress and improve on the court. 7A took on Pennfield on Monday night and once again came out fast and physical, building a 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter and a 28-2 lead at halftime. Their tough and scrapping team defense and ability to move the ball down the court quickly is impressive. They continued to play “Their” game in the second half and moved the ball around well on their way to a 48-8 victory over the Panthers. Ally Koenig with 15 points and Addison Carden with 14 points led the way for the Redhawks offensively. Anna Casey with 6, Grace Shubert with 5, Autumn Sanchez with 4, and Lyla Mack and Emma Ladd with 2 points.
WILX-TV
8th grader Grace Rockey playing big role for Portland St. Patrick’s basketball
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - In 39 years as head coach of the girls Portland St. Patrick’s basketball team, Al Schrauben has coached a lot of players. At just 14 years old, Grace Rockey is quite the outlier. But in a high school of 80 students, fielding teams at any...
MLive.com
Vicksburg girls, Kalamazoo Central boys end January with thrilling high school hoops wins
KALAMAZOO, MI – The calendar has flipped over to February, marking the start of the home stretch for high school basketball teams across Michigan. Around Kalamazoo, the Vicksburg girls and Kalamazoo Central boys teams closed out January with thrilling wins on Monday, while several other squads put together strong performances on Tuesday.
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Jan. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. On the boys side, a four-way tie for first place in the OK...
MLive.com
Stunning comebacks headline Tuesday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Coming back from a double-digit second-half deficit is no easy feat in high school basketball, and doing it in hostile territory only adds to the degree of difficulty. But the Hamilton and Holland girls hoops teams showed a lot of resilience Tuesday, as they both...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids-area athletes seal college pledges on 2023 national signing day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The reward has arrived for Grand Rapids-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized...
Construction to begin on apartments led by former WMU football standout
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Construction is beginning on Zone 32, a mixed-use development on Frank Street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood, being built by Jamauri Bogan and his company, Bogan Developments, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Bogan is a former Western Michigan University football player-turned-developer and this...
Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
WILX-TV
Missing 17-year-old Michigan girl located safely
DEXTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located safely. According to authorities, Ea Kuhr had intentionally avoided her family Wednesday when they arrived to pick her up from Dexter High School. She reportedly left to meet an unknown person. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed a pattern of internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923
Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
