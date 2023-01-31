ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina

Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
GREENSBORO, NC
thecharlottepost.com

North Carolina A&T adds seven to football signing class

North Carolina A&T signed five defensive players to letters of intent Wednesday among its seven signees. North Carolina A&T signed seven football players to letters of intent to bring its incoming class to 12. The Aggies added quarterback Kevin White, running back Shimique Blizzard and offensive linemen Spencer Webb, Brock...
GREENSBORO, NC
nomadlawyer.org

The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina

Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
SALISBURY, NC
ncataggies.com

Aggies Announce 2023 Signing Day Class

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T football team announced its 2023 Signing Day Class on Wednesday. It includes seven players plus the five the Aggies announced during the early signing period. The players the Aggies added during the early signing period were offensive linemen Spencer Webb, Brock Stukes...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Launches Third Homebuyer Assistance Program

Greensboro announced the launch of the “Public Service Heroes Homebuyer Assistance” program this week. This program was originally planned to cover first responders and was named “Community Heroes,” however, it was expanded to cover all Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford County Schools, active duty military and military veterans who met the requirements but “Heroes” was kept in the name. Some councilmembers stated that anyone who worked for the city, county, schools or military was a “hero.”
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court

Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
ELON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Body found at Ledford Middle School

The body was found near the backdoors at the school, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Ledford Middle School was closed for the day.
FOX8 News

Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cityofgraham.com

A Special Meeting scheduled for February 3 at 12 Noon

A Special Meeting has been scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, in the Council Chamber at City Hall (201 South Main Street, Graham). The purpose of the meeting is to consider purchasing a 2023 Pierce Mid-Mount Tower truck for the Fire Department and award a financing contract for the purchase of a fire truck.

