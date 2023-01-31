Greensboro announced the launch of the “Public Service Heroes Homebuyer Assistance” program this week. This program was originally planned to cover first responders and was named “Community Heroes,” however, it was expanded to cover all Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford County Schools, active duty military and military veterans who met the requirements but “Heroes” was kept in the name. Some councilmembers stated that anyone who worked for the city, county, schools or military was a “hero.”

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO