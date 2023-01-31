Read full article on original website
Former Northern Durham, UNC coach Ken Browning receives national recognition after storied career
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Ken Browning, the longest tenured football coach at the University of North Carolina and a high school football hall of fame coach, was selected as the national winner of the 2022 American Football Coaches Association Outstanding Achievement Award. The AFCA Board of Trustees created the...
HPU fraternity under ‘interim suspension’ during ongoing investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A fraternity has been suspended from High Point University. The university says that a fraternity on campus is under interim suspension, but did not share details. They offered the following statement: We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning […]
Tom’s Place in High Point to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom’s Place in High Point will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to an ABR news release. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on local independently-owned restaurants. ABR will bring its roadshow to Tom’s Place on Feb. 14 and will film from 9 a.m. to […]
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina
Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
thecharlottepost.com
North Carolina A&T adds seven to football signing class
North Carolina A&T signed five defensive players to letters of intent Wednesday among its seven signees. North Carolina A&T signed seven football players to letters of intent to bring its incoming class to 12. The Aggies added quarterback Kevin White, running back Shimique Blizzard and offensive linemen Spencer Webb, Brock...
nomadlawyer.org
The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina
Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
ncataggies.com
Aggies Announce 2023 Signing Day Class
EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T football team announced its 2023 Signing Day Class on Wednesday. It includes seven players plus the five the Aggies announced during the early signing period. The players the Aggies added during the early signing period were offensive linemen Spencer Webb, Brock Stukes...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Launches Third Homebuyer Assistance Program
Greensboro announced the launch of the “Public Service Heroes Homebuyer Assistance” program this week. This program was originally planned to cover first responders and was named “Community Heroes,” however, it was expanded to cover all Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford County Schools, active duty military and military veterans who met the requirements but “Heroes” was kept in the name. Some councilmembers stated that anyone who worked for the city, county, schools or military was a “hero.”
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court
Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
wfmynews2.com
Body found at Ledford Middle School
The body was found near the backdoors at the school, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Ledford Middle School was closed for the day.
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
Body found on Davidson County middle school campus
A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building around 5:55 a.m., according...
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
cityofgraham.com
A Special Meeting scheduled for February 3 at 12 Noon
A Special Meeting has been scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, in the Council Chamber at City Hall (201 South Main Street, Graham). The purpose of the meeting is to consider purchasing a 2023 Pierce Mid-Mount Tower truck for the Fire Department and award a financing contract for the purchase of a fire truck.
Body found on Ledford Middle School property in Thomasville; school closed for the day
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office got the call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office would not confirm where on the property the body was found but did say that the […]
