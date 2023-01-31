Steve Sumption of Lewes passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes with his wife, daughter and son by his side. He was born in West Chester, Pa. Steve was a graduate of West Chester Joint Senior High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Colgate University. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the guided missile cruiser, USS Chicago. He was honorably discharged with the rank of lieutenant. Steve built a career in specialty chemicals and food ingredients with Hercules Inc., beginning as a sales representative and working his way to vice president. Later moving to London, he was the managing director and chairman of Tastemaker UK. Steve finished his executive career with National Starch & Chemical Co. in New Jersey, from which he retired as vice president. Steve and his wife, Ariane, moved to Lewes, where Steve started a new career as a realtor, working for Jack Lingo Realtor. Volunteerism was also important to Steve: as a trustee at The Tatnall School, a board member of Colgate University Alumni Corporation, and a past treasurer and president of Rehoboth Art League. He loved to ski. He was a keen debater, a voracious reader and appreciated classical to bluegrass music. Travel took Steve and his family all over the world. Above all, Steve cherished time with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Loved by many, he is genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO