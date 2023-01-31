Read full article on original website
County Bank promotes Lynn Fannin to assistant VP
County Bank recently announced the promotion of Lynn Fannin to assistant vice president, operations and customer service. Fannin has worked in customer service for 26 years. Before beginning her banking career at County Bank in 2006, she managed a national retail store. Fannin has held various positions including teller, head...
Beebe Auxiliary to close thrift shop at end of April
After 16 years, Beebe Healthcare’s Auxiliary will close the Treasure Chest Thrift Shop at the Midway Shopping Center, Lewes, at the end of April.. Auxiliary volunteers have contributed over 420,000 hours of service to the Treasure Chest, generating close to $5 million for the purchases of equipment for Beebe.
January 2023 Coldwell Banker Premier Top Rental Agents Announced
Coldwell Banker Premier is proud to announce the firm’s top rental agents for the month of January are Bill Mantyla, Myles Martin and Joseph Gallagher. Bill joined Coldwell Banker Premier in January 2019. Before being licensed, Bill had his own home services business which gave him the opportunity to really get to know the homes that Coldwell Banker Resort Realty offers. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing with his dogs, and traveling. He prides himself on knowing the Sussex County resort area very well and will gladly share tips for restaurants, parks to visit, activities to do or great day trips to make your vacation special.
ITNSouthern Delaware shutting down Feb. 28
On behalf of the ITNSouthernDelaware board of directors, it is with great sadness in our hearts that we inform you our nonprofit transportation cooperative will no longer be providing ride services to seniors 55-plus and adults with visual impairments throughout Sussex County. We want to thank our supporters and appreciate...
Beebe’s laboratory services earn national accreditation
Beebe Healthcare recently announced all three of its laboratories have been awarded accreditation from the College of American Pathologists. The laboratory at the Margaret H. Rollins Campus in Lewes received reaccreditation in October 2022. Most recently, the South Coastal Health Campus laboratory received reaccreditation, and the new Beebe Healthcare Specialty Surgical Hospital laboratory received its first accreditation.
Delaware Community Foundation awards capital grants
The Delaware Community Foundation recently awarded $254,823 in capital grants to 22 organizations providing meals, mental health services and other essential services around the state. Grants are underwritten by the Delaware Forever Fund and other funds supporting capital needs of nonprofits throughout Delaware. This year’s recipients that serve Sussex County...
Healthcare problems a result of overdevelopment
I appreciate Sussex County Council’s job to balance the rights of property owners while providing for the health, safety and welfare of the county. However, it is time to acknowledge the growing imbalance. Sussex County ordinances and codes were written to promote growth. I understand why that is. And...
Steve Sumption, cherished his family
Steve Sumption of Lewes passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes with his wife, daughter and son by his side. He was born in West Chester, Pa. Steve was a graduate of West Chester Joint Senior High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Colgate University. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the guided missile cruiser, USS Chicago. He was honorably discharged with the rank of lieutenant. Steve built a career in specialty chemicals and food ingredients with Hercules Inc., beginning as a sales representative and working his way to vice president. Later moving to London, he was the managing director and chairman of Tastemaker UK. Steve finished his executive career with National Starch & Chemical Co. in New Jersey, from which he retired as vice president. Steve and his wife, Ariane, moved to Lewes, where Steve started a new career as a realtor, working for Jack Lingo Realtor. Volunteerism was also important to Steve: as a trustee at The Tatnall School, a board member of Colgate University Alumni Corporation, and a past treasurer and president of Rehoboth Art League. He loved to ski. He was a keen debater, a voracious reader and appreciated classical to bluegrass music. Travel took Steve and his family all over the world. Above all, Steve cherished time with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Loved by many, he is genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
Sharon A. Huselton, retired accountant
Sharon A. (née Humble) Huselton, 79, of Millsboro, formerly of Wilmington, passed away in her sleep the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and was reunited with the love of her life, her husband, David W. Huselton, who passed away May 28, 2021. They were married for nearly 52 years.
Edward Ray Fairbanks Sr., loved coastal living
Edward “Ed” Ray Fairbanks Sr., 91, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. He was born March 4, 1931, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Ray and Agnes (Menzies) Fairbanks. Ed retired from Cable & Wireless Communications in 1996 and moved to...
City of Salisbury holds Buddy Celebration
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury held their first annual Buddy Celebration on Tuesday. The event was held at the Room and Board and was done as a thank you from the city to their new hires for choosing the city as their career. We want to hear...
Lewes library thanks community for helping
As American society speeds through the information age, awash in online access to newspapers, e-books/audiobooks and resources in all manner of digital formats, many ask, “Do we really need libraries anymore? What purpose do they serve? Does anyone actually read physical books now anyway?” At the Lewes Public Library, we know the answer is a resounding, “Yes!” In fact, aside from a bump in the road during the pandemic, circulation of physical books at the Lewes library has steadily increased year over year, with circulation of physical books increasing by more than 15% from 2021 to 2022.
Cape High AVID students support Code Purple
A discussion on leadership skills evolved into a food donation drive led by the Cape High sophomore AVID class. AVID is an elective course that prepares students for college and careers by teaching organizational and study skills and offering enrichment and motivational activities. Teacher Dawn Clarke said her class wanted...
Community Briefs 2/1/23
Autism support group for grandparents meets monthly. Autism Delaware offers an in-person support group for grandparents who are not filling the role of primary caregiver for their loved ones who are on the spectrum. Family navigator Tomara Williams facilitates the group from 9 to 10 a.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Autism Delaware office at 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd., Unit 1, Lewes. While registration is requested so beverages will be available for all attendees, walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to sign up, email tomara.williams@autismdelaware.org.
Loneliness and the importance of social connection is Feb. 3 topic
Delaware Hospice will present Overcoming Loneliness: Making and Maintaining Rewarding Social Connections, a free program addressing the epidemic of loneliness in the U.S., from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at the Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes. Speaker Dr. Judy Pierson said, “Loneliness has reached epidemic...
Homelessness affects both men and women
On Dec. 30, a reader responded to the plight of the scarcity of shelters for homeless women in Sussex County. St. Jude the Apostle Church has opened its doors to 14 homeless men, but decided to not make any accommodations for homeless women. In responding to the reader’s concern, the...
Sussex board should deny concrete-crushing application
I am emphatically opposed and urge the Sussex County Board of Adjustment to deny the application for Case No. 12789, in which FDPN Management LLC seeks a special-use exception for a potentially hazardous use – concrete crusher – to support the manufacturing and recycling associated with a concrete batch cement business proposed for 20354 Sussex Highway. That property currently houses an auto repair shop, a business that meshes well with our current landscape comprising residential, consumer-centric businesses and farmland.
Five Points group a collaborative effort
An orange barrel is coming to a road near you. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski said those words during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Route 1-Route 16 grade-separated intersection last summer. While said in jest, she wasn’t wrong. DelDOT is planning to invest $250 million in the...
Sussex Preservation Coalition to hold open meeting Feb. 9
The Sussex Preservation Coalition, a recently formed nonprofit, invites the public to attend an open meeting on important legislation regarding climate, land use and open space. The meeting is set for 2:30 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach. To request a Zoom link,...
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
