ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

Related
B105

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
DULUTH, MN
979weve.com

County Tax Forfeit Property Auction Underway

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first St. Louis County tax forfeited property auction for 2023 is now open online. There are more than 55 properties throughout the county including several homes in Duluth, cabins and undeveloped land. A list of the properties and information on each is available online...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief

Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report. The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022. “As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin’ Hotdish Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. — “Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it’s cold and it’s comforting,” said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin’ Hotdish. The Haulin’ Hotdish Food...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
DULUTH, MN
979weve.com

Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood

On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy