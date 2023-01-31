Read full article on original website
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
979weve.com
County Tax Forfeit Property Auction Underway
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first St. Louis County tax forfeited property auction for 2023 is now open online. There are more than 55 properties throughout the county including several homes in Duluth, cabins and undeveloped land. A list of the properties and information on each is available online...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief
Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report. The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022. “As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery
DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters. The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship. The new structure...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin’ Hotdish Food Truck
DULUTH, Minn. — “Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it’s cold and it’s comforting,” said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin’ Hotdish. The Haulin’ Hotdish Food...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
979weve.com
Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
kdal610.com
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
northernnewsnow.com
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
WDIO-TV
Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood
On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
WDIO-TV
Family dog and 12-year-old girl save Duluth Heights home from fire damage
A barking dog woke up a girl on Wednesday night, and then she saw flames in the garage. Around 10pm, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. The family of four was asleep at the time of the fire. A...
