Terre Haute, IN

gamblingnews.com

2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction

Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Announces Significant Penalty Decision

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. That's a move Ross Chastain used during the Martinsville Cup playoff race in 2022.  NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use the "Chastain move" at any and all ...
TALLADEGA, AL
FlurrySports

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Dates and Schedule

Drivers, start your engines!!! The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule is nearly upon us, and not a moment too soon! This coming weekend, NASCAR will descend on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash exhibition event. Then, it's full speed ahead to Daytona Beach for the full complement of Speedweeks events. The 65th running of the Daytona 500, which is set to go green on Sunday, February 19th, will mark the first official points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Racing News

Interstate Batteries doubles down on NASCAR sponsorship

The company will sponsor all four drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023. Joe Gibbs Racing has announced today that Interstate Batteries will return to sponsor the team in 2023. The company will be featured on all four JGR cars. They’re a founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing. 2023 will...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Announcement

Earlier Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced a significant rule change heading into the 2023 season. The infamous Ross Chastain move will be made illegal and penalized by issuing a time penalty. "While the move was thrilling and largely lauded for its creativity, it also came with an increased safety ...
HOMESTEAD, FL
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Made NASCAR History at the 2006 Busch Clash

Today, Denny Hamlin is a seasoned vet in the Cup Series, with nearly 20 years of experience in NASCAR's highest level. The longtime racer for Joe Gibbs Racing has seen Victory Lane at a number of major events, including three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coca-Cola 600, and one All-Star Race. His 48 wins make him tied for 16th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. But, long before he was the Denny Hamlin we all know today, he was a fresh-faced, 25-year-old rookie in the Nextel Cup Series.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

NASCAR bans Ross Chastain 'Hail Melon' move at Martinsville

Ross Chastain's "Hail Melon" move was tabbed as one for the ages when he mashed the gas and used the Martinsville Speedway wall to direct his car, allowing him to pass several competitors and advance to the final round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. A new NASCAR rules...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Larry Brown Sports

NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move

NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB To Promote Sunseeker Resorts on No. 42 Chevrolet

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is proud to announce their continued partnership Sunseeker Resorts and the new driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson. Sunseeker Resorts, which sponsored the No. 42 Chevrolet last season for three events, will be present on Gragson’s racecar for multiple races in 2023, beginning with this weekend’s “Clash” at the L.A. Coliseum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona

Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Speedway Digest

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Adds to Executive Team Ahead of 2023 Season

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson, along with Team President Mike Beam and Team Ambassador Richard Petty today announced three key executive moves ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The strategic placements will enhance LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s marketing and business operations team as well as racing competition operations. Motorsports industry veteran Bruce J. Mosley will become LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s President, Business Operations; longtime business associate of Jimmie Johnson, John Lewensten, will become Senior Vice President, Partnership Services; and Joey Cohen, current LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Director of Competition and Engineering has been promoted to Vice President, Racing Operations.
VANCOUVER, WA

