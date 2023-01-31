Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction
Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Significant Penalty Decision
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. That's a move Ross Chastain used during the Martinsville Cup playoff race in 2022. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use the "Chastain move" at any and all ...
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Race Dates and Schedule
Drivers, start your engines!!! The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule is nearly upon us, and not a moment too soon! This coming weekend, NASCAR will descend on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash exhibition event. Then, it's full speed ahead to Daytona Beach for the full complement of Speedweeks events. The 65th running of the Daytona 500, which is set to go green on Sunday, February 19th, will mark the first official points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Racing News
NASCAR Rule Changes for 2023: Stage racing update, wall riding, mufflers, rain tires and more
NASCAR has released several updated rules for the new season. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. And ahead of the new season, there’s been several changes to the rule book. View the new rules for the 2023 season below. NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books...
FOX Sports
Joey Logano breaks down why winning now is different because of the 'Next Gen' car heading into the season | NASCAR on FOX
Joey Logano will be the first defending champion of the “Next Gen” era. Logano stated this will be a whole different challenge than when he won the title back in 2018, because of the new "Next Gen" car.
Ready for the Busch Light Clash? Here's the full weekend schedule
As we will do every week, here's the start times for all practices, qualifying and the main event -- race day!
NASCAR makes several big changes ahead of the 2023 season
NASCAR has made several major changes to its rulebook as the 2023 season is coming soon. Check out the latest evaluations of the recent changes!
FireRescue1
All-electric Vector fire truck to be part of fleet at Daytona International Speedway
OCALA, Fla. — REV Fire Group announced last week that its all-electric Vector fire truck is one of four REV Fire pumpers that will be part of the firefighting fleet used at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in Florida this year. The Vector and the other REV Fire Group apparatus...
Interstate Batteries doubles down on NASCAR sponsorship
The company will sponsor all four drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023. Joe Gibbs Racing has announced today that Interstate Batteries will return to sponsor the team in 2023. The company will be featured on all four JGR cars. They’re a founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing. 2023 will...
NASCAR remains in discussions for a big return to Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR reportedly had early discussions with Rockingham Speedway relating to a possible return after Cup Series racing ended in 2004.
NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Announcement
Earlier Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced a significant rule change heading into the 2023 season. The infamous Ross Chastain move will be made illegal and penalized by issuing a time penalty. "While the move was thrilling and largely lauded for its creativity, it also came with an increased safety ...
Denny Hamlin Made NASCAR History at the 2006 Busch Clash
Today, Denny Hamlin is a seasoned vet in the Cup Series, with nearly 20 years of experience in NASCAR's highest level. The longtime racer for Joe Gibbs Racing has seen Victory Lane at a number of major events, including three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coca-Cola 600, and one All-Star Race. His 48 wins make him tied for 16th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. But, long before he was the Denny Hamlin we all know today, he was a fresh-faced, 25-year-old rookie in the Nextel Cup Series.
NASCAR Finally Offers Fans More for Their Money Instead of Less
NASCAR has abolished stage racing at Cup Series road courses. The post NASCAR Finally Offers Fans More for Their Money Instead of Less appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NASCAR bans Ross Chastain 'Hail Melon' move at Martinsville
Ross Chastain's "Hail Melon" move was tabbed as one for the ages when he mashed the gas and used the Martinsville Speedway wall to direct his car, allowing him to pass several competitors and advance to the final round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. A new NASCAR rules...
NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move
NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dierks Bentley to Headline the Pre-Race Show at Daytona 500
Dierks Bentley has been announced as a performer at this year's Daytona 500 race on Sunday, Feb. 19. The "Gold" star will hit the stage just before the race — which is now in its 65th iteration — kicks off. "I'm ready to get back to Daytona with...
Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB To Promote Sunseeker Resorts on No. 42 Chevrolet
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is proud to announce their continued partnership Sunseeker Resorts and the new driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson. Sunseeker Resorts, which sponsored the No. 42 Chevrolet last season for three events, will be present on Gragson’s racecar for multiple races in 2023, beginning with this weekend’s “Clash” at the L.A. Coliseum.
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Adds to Executive Team Ahead of 2023 Season
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson, along with Team President Mike Beam and Team Ambassador Richard Petty today announced three key executive moves ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The strategic placements will enhance LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s marketing and business operations team as well as racing competition operations. Motorsports industry veteran Bruce J. Mosley will become LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s President, Business Operations; longtime business associate of Jimmie Johnson, John Lewensten, will become Senior Vice President, Partnership Services; and Joey Cohen, current LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Director of Competition and Engineering has been promoted to Vice President, Racing Operations.
NBC Sports
Supercross: Haiden Deegan debuts in 250s at Houston, Justin Cooper graduates to 450 class for Star Yamaha
Rising star Haiden Deegan will make his Monster Energy Supercross debut in Houston, Texas with Yamaha Star Racing while the 2021 250 West champion Justin Cooper graduates to 450s. Deegan, the son of motocross and off-road legend Brian Deegan and brother of NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan, made two...
