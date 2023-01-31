On September 28, 2022, around 11:45 a.m., the State police responded to a burglary on Ausable Drive in the town of Jay. As the State Police were investigating the burglary it came to their attention, 8 burglaries were committed in the town of Jay by the same individuals. The burglaries occurred on Red Fox Drive, Black Mountain Lane, Whitetail Lane, and Hagar Way, all in the same vicinity and in the town of Jay.

