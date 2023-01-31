Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police solved eight burglaries in the town of Jay
On September 28, 2022, around 11:45 a.m., the State police responded to a burglary on Ausable Drive in the town of Jay. As the State Police were investigating the burglary it came to their attention, 8 burglaries were committed in the town of Jay by the same individuals. The burglaries occurred on Red Fox Drive, Black Mountain Lane, Whitetail Lane, and Hagar Way, all in the same vicinity and in the town of Jay.
Wanted Man Fleeing Cops Dies After Crashing In Knox, Police Say
Road rage suspect follows victim to a police station
The suspect followed the victim into the North Greenbush Police parking lot and was taken into custody.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #3 in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for her third DUI following an incident in Fair Haven last week. Police say they arrested Charlotte M. Pelkey, of Bristol, after stopping her for a motor vehicle violation. Police say they stopped Pelkey after observing her speeding on Route 22a...
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
nyspnews.com
Three arrested after a traffic stop in Stockholm
On January 31, 2023, Troopers arrested Donald E. White, age 59, of Winthrop, NY, Rebecca A. Cloutier, age 39, of North Lawrence, NY and Michelle A. Delosh, age 38, of Winthrop, NY, on drug charges. On January 31, 2023, Troopers were traveling County Route 49, in the town of Stockholm...
Albany woman charged with six counts of animal cruelty
WNYT
Schenectady man arrested for drug sales while on supervised leave
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Waterford man for DWI and felony drug possession
On January 27, 2023, State Police of Brunswick arrested John W. Terry III, 43, of Waterford, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. On January 27, 2023, at about 9:47 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle...
Man hospitalized, power pole snapped in Troy crash
A section of Oakwood Avenue in Troy was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole.
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Saratoga
After a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics sales in Saratoga Springs, police arrested Prince Cooper, 36 of Schenectady. Officers report at the time of his arrest, Cooper was on federal supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
WNYT
Albany woman charged with abandoning animals with no food, water
An Albany woman is accused of animal cruelty. Christine Berghela moved out of her Western Avenue apartment, but left five dogs and a cat behind for several days with no food and water – said police – who added the apartment was contaminated with feces, urine and garbage.
newportdispatch.com
Bennington police looking for woman wanted in fraud investigation
BENNINGTON — Police are looking to identify a woman seen in Bennington. The Bennington Police Department say they are looking to identify this individual in reference to a suspected fraud and identity theft case. The incident took place at M&T Bank. Today, police released surveillance photos of the woman.
Former teacher who recorded colleagues in bathroom headed to prison
Albany County, N.Y. (News10)-A former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to secretly recording his colleagues while they used a staff bathroom is now headed to prison. But that’s not the end of legal trouble for Patrick Morgan or the school district. While he sat in Albany County Court with his head and eyes hung down, […]
Catskill man accused of stealing $1k from AutoZone
Saugerties Police have arrested the man they believe stole over $1,000 in merchandise from AutoZone back in October.
WRGB
Police, say no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.
WRGB
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrested a Plattsburgh male for aggravated DWI
On January 30, 2023, Troopers arrested Matthew B. Gehrig, age 35, of Plattsburgh, NY for aggravated DWI, and issued tickets for failure to keep right and speed. On January 30, 2023, around 12:06 a.m., Troopers responded to Interstate 87 in the area of exit 38S in the town of Plattsburgh, for a vehicle off the road. An investigation determined; driver of a 2012 Ford Focus was identified as Gehrig. He was traveling at an unsafe speed on the ramp, losing control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway into the eastside ditch. He was arrested after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Plattsburgh for processing. Gehrig recorded a .19% BAC.
