Shelburne, VT

nyspnews.com

State Police solved eight burglaries in the town of Jay

On September 28, 2022, around 11:45 a.m., the State police responded to a burglary on Ausable Drive in the town of Jay. As the State Police were investigating the burglary it came to their attention, 8 burglaries were committed in the town of Jay by the same individuals. The burglaries occurred on Red Fox Drive, Black Mountain Lane, Whitetail Lane, and Hagar Way, all in the same vicinity and in the town of Jay.
JAY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI #3 in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for her third DUI following an incident in Fair Haven last week. Police say they arrested Charlotte M. Pelkey, of Bristol, after stopping her for a motor vehicle violation. Police say they stopped Pelkey after observing her speeding on Route 22a...
FAIR HAVEN, VT
nyspnews.com

Three arrested after a traffic stop in Stockholm

On January 31, 2023, Troopers arrested Donald E. White, age 59, of Winthrop, NY, Rebecca A. Cloutier, age 39, of North Lawrence, NY and Michelle A. Delosh, age 38, of Winthrop, NY, on drug charges. On January 31, 2023, Troopers were traveling County Route 49, in the town of Stockholm...
STOCKHOLM, NY
WNYT

Schenectady man arrested for drug sales while on supervised leave

A man from Schenectady has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs while he was on release. Prince Cooper, 36, was arrested on multiple charges for dealing narcotics in Saratoga Springs. Cooper was already was on federal supervised leave for conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He was arraigned, and placed in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Waterford man for DWI and felony drug possession

On January 27, 2023, State Police of Brunswick arrested John W. Terry III, 43, of Waterford, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. On January 27, 2023, at about 9:47 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle...
WATERFORD, NY
WNYT

Albany woman charged with abandoning animals with no food, water

An Albany woman is accused of animal cruelty. Christine Berghela moved out of her Western Avenue apartment, but left five dogs and a cat behind for several days with no food and water – said police – who added the apartment was contaminated with feces, urine and garbage.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Bennington police looking for woman wanted in fraud investigation

BENNINGTON — Police are looking to identify a woman seen in Bennington. The Bennington Police Department say they are looking to identify this individual in reference to a suspected fraud and identity theft case. The incident took place at M&T Bank. Today, police released surveillance photos of the woman.
BENNINGTON, VT
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrested a Plattsburgh male for aggravated DWI

On January 30, 2023, Troopers arrested Matthew B. Gehrig, age 35, of Plattsburgh, NY for aggravated DWI, and issued tickets for failure to keep right and speed. On January 30, 2023, around 12:06 a.m., Troopers responded to Interstate 87 in the area of exit 38S in the town of Plattsburgh, for a vehicle off the road. An investigation determined; driver of a 2012 Ford Focus was identified as Gehrig. He was traveling at an unsafe speed on the ramp, losing control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway into the eastside ditch. He was arrested after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Plattsburgh for processing. Gehrig recorded a .19% BAC.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

