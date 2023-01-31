Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Caton reports the following arrests. John M. Guffey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guffey was also arrested on a Wayne County and a Clinton County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause and failure to appear for Arraignment on the underlying charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and traffic violations.
fox56news.com
Meth, cocaine, heroin seized in Nicholasville drug bust
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an interdiction operation traffic stop on Wednesday. According to the department, the traffic stop resulted in 57 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of crack cocaine, and 5 grams of heroin as well as $778 cash seized.
sam1039.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
q95fm.net
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop
The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
fox56news.com
Domestic violence dispute leads to multicounty chase, ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Danville Police Department said a Lexington man led a police chase through four counties before wrecking into a fence. It all began when police responded to a domestic situation. Police said when they arrived at Center Street in Danville they saw a man leaving in a white 2006 Lexus SUV.
z93country.com
Arrest Make Arrest on DUI and Other Charges
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 10:34 p.m. Monday (Jan 30) Officer Casey Lang observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on West Columbia Avenue, utilizing mobile radar to determine the car was traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph zone. When Officer Lang turned his patrol car around to conduct a traffic stop, he observed the Nissan Altima turn onto Lincoln Avenue, continuing at a high rate of speed and disregarding stop signs at multiple intersections. Ultimately, the car stopped on Homestead Heights.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
WKYT 27
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
wnky.com
KSP arrests 2 in infant death investigation
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has arrested a man and a woman in connection with an infant death investigation. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Rockcastle County Grand Jury returned an indictment stemming from an extensive investigation into the death of a 7-month-old in Rockcastle County. KSP...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
lakercountry.com
Adair woman arrested for stealing, using credit card
Police say an Adair County woman was arrested last week for the fraudulent use of a victim’s credit card, among other charges, after a multi-day investigation led police to neighboring Russell, Taylor, and Green counties along with Adair County. Last week, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation...
Mother, boyfriend charged in 2022 infant death
Two people have been arrested after an investigation into the death of an infant in Rockcastle County.
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
wbontv.com
Shots fired at officers leads to standoff in Estill County before arrest
A large law enforcement presence responded to 110 Old Landing Road in Estill County early Saturday morning January 28, 2023. The incident began with Estill officers attempting to serve a complaint warrant/EP0 on the subject at the address around 12:30 am Saturday. According to officials, the situation quickly escalated when...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart scam
Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during the pandemic, giving people the ability to get what they need from the safety of their homes. Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart …. Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during...
wymt.com
Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to steal money
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road. Mount...
Jackson County man has been missing for 1 month
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Timmothy "Little Dave" Hobbs was last seen on Dec. 26, 2022, in McKee.
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid
Following a tip by an animal welfare group, the Union County Sheriff's Office raided a cockfighting derby over the weekend and cited nearly 100 people.
Comments / 0