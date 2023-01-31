Wayne County Sheriff Tim Caton reports the following arrests. John M. Guffey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guffey was also arrested on a Wayne County and a Clinton County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause and failure to appear for Arraignment on the underlying charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and traffic violations.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO