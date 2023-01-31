ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?

You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Unique Louisiana Foods You Won’t Find on the Menu in Other States

I remember years ago we were traveling to a college swim meet in Ohio, and we were told we "had to go to" a place called Skyline Chili. This was sold to us as the end-all of places to go. It's basically spaghetti with chili over it... and a lot of shredded cheese. Now don't get me wrong, there was nothing wrong with it, it was pretty good... but I didn't understand what the big deal was about it.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GRAND ISLE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball Dreaming Continues All Across Louisiana

No big winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot now tops the $700 million dollar mark. The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November 21st. If you do the math, your chance of winning the big money is not good. The experts say the odds are one in 292 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy