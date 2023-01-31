ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painted Post, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Painted Post resident for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree.

On February 1st, 2023, troopers from SP Painted Post received a harassment complaint regarding threatening voicemails at a residence in the Town of Corning. Troopers located the suspect near that location and subsequently arrested Nikita M. Tyler, age 37, of Painted Post for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Amityville resident for DWI.

On January 28, 2023, at approximately 9:46p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on State Route 223, in the town of Erin. While interviewing the driver, Melanie A. Corigliano, age 47, from Amityville, the trooper detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Corigliano. Corigliano refused half of the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was transported to SP Horseheads.
AMITYVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Waterloo resident for DWI.

On February 1, 2023, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a person throwing refuse from a vehicle on Waterloo Geneva Road in the town of Waterloo. Troopers subsequently arrested Jake T. Ezell, 32, of Waterloo, for Driving While Intoxicated, and a traffic violation. Ezell was transported to Seneca County Jail for...
WATERLOO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning man accused of selling meth

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
CORNING, NY
nyspnews.com

Three arrested after a traffic stop in Stockholm

On January 31, 2023, Troopers arrested Donald E. White, age 59, of Winthrop, NY, Rebecca A. Cloutier, age 39, of North Lawrence, NY and Michelle A. Delosh, age 38, of Winthrop, NY, on drug charges. On January 31, 2023, Troopers were traveling County Route 49, in the town of Stockholm...
STOCKHOLM, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty

A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
ITHACA, NY
WNYT

Greenfield man charged with hitting sheriff’s deputy

A Greenfield man is accused of violating an order of protection, then hitting a sheriff’s deputy. Christopher Crumble pulled the hair of the person who had the order of protection, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said. Crumble was combative when he was being arrested, they said, and hit...
GREENFIELD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29

During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
OWEGO, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton

Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
ITHACA, NY

