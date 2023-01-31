Read full article on original website
heckhome.com
How to choose the best real money pokies
Technological advances, high win probability, and a chance to win real money, even when investing a dime, attract many to dive into the online slots arena. On the other hand, the abundance of titles makes players wonder how to choose the best pokies and which guides to follow. Before getting...
dexerto.com
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
dotesports.com
Activision ignores Warzone 2 players’ wishes by including AI enemies on new Resurgence map Ashika Island
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map may have some heavy lore implications, but it appears it will come at the cost of continuing a feature with which battle royale players seem to be quite fed up. In a new blog breaking down the map and its points...
EA Pulls Plug On Two Gaming Titles Despite ‘FIFA 23’ Success
Electronic Arts has lowered its full-year revenue guidance after failing to meet expectations for the third fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022. The California-based video game publisher posted $2.34 billion in net bookings in fiscal Q3, missing analysts’ estimates by 6%. As a result of the miss, EA projects full-year revenue to range between $7.25 billion and $7.35 billion, down from a previous estimate of $7.8 billion.
IGN
Dead Space Performance Review
What constitutes a remake or a remaster or even a reboot? Regardless of what you call it, today we’re looking at Dead Space, the new recreation of the classic survival horror game. The original is beloved by many – will history repeat itself here?. What’s on the menu?...
game-news24.com
Microsoft accuses Sony of lying to the EU regulators about the possibility that Call of Duty is exempt from the PlayStation
Frank Shaw, vice-président, Communications Group Microsoft declared that Sony lied to the EU’s regulators while negotiating a deal with Activision Blizzard. According to the indictment, Sony alleges that Microsoft didn’t offer to keep the series going. Call of Duty on consoles PlayStation after the merger was done. As Shaw said, such a statement isn’t true. Microsoft has repeatedly stated that it isn’t going to make Call of Duty a major issue of the Xbox, because it’s just unprofitable. The company announced plans to release the games for Nintendo within the next 10 years. While Smith pointed out that Microsoft is prepared to provide similar obligations to other platforms, they are legally binding to the US, the UK, and the European Union regulators.
