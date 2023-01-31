ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM 18 News

DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Painted Post resident for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree.

On February 1st, 2023, troopers from SP Painted Post received a harassment complaint regarding threatening voicemails at a residence in the Town of Corning. Troopers located the suspect near that location and subsequently arrested Nikita M. Tyler, age 37, of Painted Post for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for Jan. 2023 police chase in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for a vehicle chase in Elmira on Jan. 2 that left three arrested and one man ejected from the vehicle. According to the indictment, Dionte K. Henry, 22, of Ithaca, and Sky F. Volckhausen, 20, of Elmira were indicted on […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Narcotics and Weapons, Multiple Arrested

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announces two major cases resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons. One case occurred on February 1, after the task force executed a search warrant at apartment two, at 127 Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Reports of Missing Woman Result in Domestic Violence Arrest

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the report of a missing person, results in a domestic violence arrest. Police note, on Wednesday, February 1, police responded to a report of a missing 22-year-old woman in Windsor. They say an initial investigation revealed she went missing following an argument with her...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Indicted Following January Accident Involving High Speed Chase

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A grand jury indicted an Ithaca man, following an accident involving a high speed chase and car crash earlier this month. On January 2nd, three people including Sky Volckhausen were arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a telephone poll after attempting to escape from police.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning man accused of selling meth

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
CORNING, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Amityville resident for DWI.

On January 28, 2023, at approximately 9:46p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on State Route 223, in the town of Erin. While interviewing the driver, Melanie A. Corigliano, age 47, from Amityville, the trooper detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Corigliano. Corigliano refused half of the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was transported to SP Horseheads.
AMITYVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Waterloo resident for DWI.

On February 1, 2023, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a person throwing refuse from a vehicle on Waterloo Geneva Road in the town of Waterloo. Troopers subsequently arrested Jake T. Ezell, 32, of Waterloo, for Driving While Intoxicated, and a traffic violation. Ezell was transported to Seneca County Jail for...
WATERLOO, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton

Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29

During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
OWEGO, NY

