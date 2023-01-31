Read full article on original website
DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County
THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Painted Post resident for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree.
On February 1st, 2023, troopers from SP Painted Post received a harassment complaint regarding threatening voicemails at a residence in the Town of Corning. Troopers located the suspect near that location and subsequently arrested Nikita M. Tyler, age 37, of Painted Post for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.
NewsChannel 36
Penn Yan Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Overthrow Government
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested on Thursday after calling to overthrow the government. According to Penn Yan Police, Tyler Newkirk, 33 was arrested after he allegedly composed written materials calling for the violent overthrow of state, local and federal government. Police say that Newkirk...
Two indicted for Jan. 2023 police chase in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for a vehicle chase in Elmira on Jan. 2 that left three arrested and one man ejected from the vehicle. According to the indictment, Dionte K. Henry, 22, of Ithaca, and Sky F. Volckhausen, 20, of Elmira were indicted on […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Narcotics and Weapons, Multiple Arrested
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announces two major cases resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons. One case occurred on February 1, after the task force executed a search warrant at apartment two, at 127 Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott.
Two arrested for afternoon armed robbery in Endicott
Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Reports of Missing Woman Result in Domestic Violence Arrest
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the report of a missing person, results in a domestic violence arrest. Police note, on Wednesday, February 1, police responded to a report of a missing 22-year-old woman in Windsor. They say an initial investigation revealed she went missing following an argument with her...
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Indicted Following January Accident Involving High Speed Chase
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A grand jury indicted an Ithaca man, following an accident involving a high speed chase and car crash earlier this month. On January 2nd, three people including Sky Volckhausen were arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a telephone poll after attempting to escape from police.
NewsChannel 36
Corning man accused of selling meth
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Amityville resident for DWI.
On January 28, 2023, at approximately 9:46p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on State Route 223, in the town of Erin. While interviewing the driver, Melanie A. Corigliano, age 47, from Amityville, the trooper detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Corigliano. Corigliano refused half of the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was transported to SP Horseheads.
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Waterloo resident for DWI.
On February 1, 2023, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a person throwing refuse from a vehicle on Waterloo Geneva Road in the town of Waterloo. Troopers subsequently arrested Jake T. Ezell, 32, of Waterloo, for Driving While Intoxicated, and a traffic violation. Ezell was transported to Seneca County Jail for...
Binghamton felon convicted on illegal weapon charge
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Major drug and weapons bust overnight
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a major drug and weapons bust occurred in Broome County overnight.
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested Two Days In A Row; Second Time For Stealing Utility Trailer
Cortland City Police have arrested a Cortland man, just a day after being arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies for violating a court order to surrender all weapons. That investigation on the weapons was a joint effort by the Sheriff’s Office and City Police Department. Cortland Man Arrested...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton
Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29
During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police asking for assistance identifying Dollar General self-checkout customers
The Wellsville Village Police are looking for assistance identifying the individuals in the photos below. If you know can help identify these individuals, please contact the Wellsville Police Department at (585) 593-5600 or email [email protected]
