Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry deletes his Twitter profile after ominous 'sell' warning
Michael Burry deleted his Twitter profile a day after tweeting a single word: "Sell." The "Big Short" investor has quit Twitter several times before, often after his tweets went viral. Burry has predicted an inflation resurgence, a stock-market crash, and a multiyear recession. Michael Burry certainly has a flair for...
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Meta stock could jump 30% as Mark Zuckerberg sobers up on his metaverse ambitions and focuses on other initiatives, Gene Munster says
Meta stock could see a 30% upside as Mark Zuckerberg shows he's listening to investors, Gene Munster says. Despite the Meta CEO's ambitions in the metaverse, Zuckerberg promised investors a "year of efficiency." The metaverse isn't among its top priorities this year, after the company burned through $13.72 billion in...
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky made a $220 million mistake—it turned his startup into a $5 billion company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
Elon Musk considering crypto payments for Twitter in push to build ‘everything app’
Three months after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform is laying the groundwork to introduce payment tools, according to a report from the Financial Times. With Twitter reportedly hemorrhaging millions of dollars a day, Musk has been searching for new sources of revenue, with payments offering a potential path forward. The billionaire entrepreneur known for electric cars and rockets got his start with PayPal, after all.
ChatGPT is ‘down all the time’ and people keep using it. What that says to Google alum Elad Gil about bad Silicon Valley advice
ChatGPT-like success tends to happen very quickly, says Elad Gil. ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI has captured imaginations around the world and drawn hefty investments from Microsoft, which said this month it plans to sink billions into the venture and incorporate its technology into a wide range of its products.
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
How Airbnb Saved the Company from Bankruptcy by Selling Cereal
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 5 years, you’re probably familiar with the home rental site Airbnb.com. Airbnb was founded in August 2008, by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, and Joe Gebbia.
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)
Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workforce
PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of payment apps Venmo and Xoom and the coupon service Honey, among other brands.The company, based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
UBS Group Discloses Position in SBI / Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBI is 0.0839%, an increase of 29.0725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 6,318K shares.
