BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation

On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Elon Musk considering crypto payments for Twitter in push to build ‘everything app’

Three months after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform is laying the groundwork to introduce payment tools, according to a report from the Financial Times. With Twitter reportedly hemorrhaging millions of dollars a day, Musk has been searching for new sources of revenue, with payments offering a potential path forward. The billionaire entrepreneur known for electric cars and rockets got his start with PayPal, after all.
ChatGPT is ‘down all the time’ and people keep using it. What that says to Google alum Elad Gil about bad Silicon Valley advice

ChatGPT-like success tends to happen very quickly, says Elad Gil. ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI has captured imaginations around the world and drawn hefty investments from Microsoft, which said this month it plans to sink billions into the venture and incorporate its technology into a wide range of its products.
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)

Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workforce

PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of payment apps Venmo and Xoom and the coupon service Honey, among other brands.The company, based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
UBS Group Discloses Position in SBI / Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBI is 0.0839%, an increase of 29.0725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 6,318K shares.
