Deshai Fudd, 23, said traffic in Atlanta was at a "standstill" when she gave birth to daughter Dariya A Georgia mom of three says she recently gave birth while stuck in traffic on a busy Atlanta-area highway, still minutes away from her destination. Deshai Fudd, 23, first noticed she was experiencing early signs of labor on the morning of Nov. 29, according to Good Morning America. Her husband, Loston, left work early to take her to the hospital, but the couple wouldn't get there in time thanks to traffic on Interstate 75, FOX...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO