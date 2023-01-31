Read full article on original website
Related
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
A man from Texas who was visiting family had his car stolen last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, a man left a food store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, when he was approached by a masked suspect with a gun who demanded the keys to the man’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The man was allowed to get his three cars out of the back seat before the suspect sped off eastbound on Tittabawassee Road.
Saginaw man gets up to 100 years in prison for double-murder of a mother and daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, a mother and her adult daughter were cooking dinner when an intruder fatally shot them in their Saginaw home. As a result, their convicted murderer has been sentenced to effectively die in prison. Jerome R. Rogers, 58, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, appeared before...
Morning Sun
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case
A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
Midland police officer pleads to drunken driving in off-duty crash
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer accused of drunkenly crashing his personal vehicle has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, appeared before Midland County District Judge Michael Carpenter and pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (WNEM) – Two Michigan residents have been arrested on charges stemming from their alleged actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrests on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Christina Legros, 22, of Beaverton, was arrested on Monday,...
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
UpNorthLive.com
Osceola County man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Rose Lake Township was arrested after a standoff with authorities on Monday, according to the Oceola County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not yet been released. On Monday, a man became violent with a homeowner after consuming alcohol with his friends,...
wbrn.com
Mecosta Co. Sherriff's Blotter: 1/27-1/30
At 5:07pm, deputies responded to a mental health complaint, at a residence in Green TWP. A female was taken into protective custody after making suicidal statements. Transported to Corewell Health Hospital without issue. Calls for service 15. Traffic accidents 3. 1/28/23. Calls for service 10. Traffic accidents 5. Car/deer accidents...
kisswtlz.com
Carrollton Township Police Chief, Director Passes Away
The Carrollton Township Police Chief has passed away at the age of 64. Craig Allen Oatten was born on February 1, 1958 in Saginaw. He reportedly died at home on Saturday. Oatten attended Swan Valley High School, then attended the Delta College Police Academy. Oatten started working as a part time officer for the Carrollton Township Police Department, becoming a full time officer in 1984. He would go onto to become the department’s chief of police in 1996, and the township director in 2006.
WNEM
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
wbrn.com
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Saginaw County man accused of drunkenly killing wife in ATV crash takes plea
SAGINAW, MI — On a fall evening in 2020, an ATV crash claimed the life of a Saginaw County woman and resulted in her husband being charged with drunkenly killing her. Free on bond months after his wife’s death, the charged widower could seemingly not avoid the pull of alcohol, as he faced a drunken driving charge after being pulled over by police.
Man, 70, sent to prison after claiming unfair trial in son’s killing
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A 70-year-old man convicted of killing his son criticized the police investigation and witness testimony before he was sent to prison. Darrell Dean Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Dec. 7, 2021, shooting death of his son, Joshua Dakan, 38, outside of the father’s White Cloud-area home.
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
abc12.com
Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning
May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
Police officer forgives California man he had gunfight with on Bay County road
BAY CITY, MI — Having fled parole in California for Michigan, a sex offender is now heading to a Michigan prison after getting in a meth-related shootout with police along a Bay County road. Though no one was wounded, it was a confrontation the absconder was lucky to walk away from, according to his sentencing judge.
kisswtlz.com
Crash Claims Life of 32-Year-Old Bay City Man
A crash in Bay County Tuesday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old man. Michigan State Police say a man from Bay City was driving north on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive in Monitor Township around 9:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chupacabra sighting likely figment of intoxicated woman’s imagination, police say
JEROME TWP, MI — Despite a woman’s 911 call, police have confirmed there is not in fact a mythological creature roaming Midland County. About 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a 40-year-old woman called 911 to say a Chupacabra and a capybara were inside and outside her apartment in the 1900 block of West Saginaw Road in Jerome Township, said Sheriff Myron Greene.
Comments / 1