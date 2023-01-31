ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia SBA Director Terri Denison on Reevaluating Your Business Plan

Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison talks about the reasons you should keep updating your business plan and how the SBA can help with this process. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia

In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
SAVANNAH, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

UGA’s Economic Impact Grows to Record High of $7.6 Billion

The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
ATHENS, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Lawmakers Commend Kia for Manufacturing and Its Impact to the State

Led by Governor Brian P. Kemp, Georgia lawmakers recognized January 31 as “Kia Day,” commending Kia’s vehicle manufacturing and its impact to the state since making one of the biggest single foreign investments in Georgia’s history in 2006 by establishing a state-of-the-art vehicle assembly facility in West Point.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Accelerated Investment in Aurubis’ Augusta Multi-metal Recycling Facility Strengthens Georgia’s Position in EV, Sustainability

As investments in the electric mobility industry in Georgia rapidly accelerate with major projects from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, battery suppliers, and other components of a closed-loop electric mobility supply chain, an influx of ancillary companies is forming to support this booming sector. German multi-metal provider and recycling company Aurubis...
AUGUSTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Technical College System of Georgia Launches Senior Leadership Academy

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy