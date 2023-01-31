Read full article on original website
Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
Georgia SBA Director Terri Denison on Reevaluating Your Business Plan
Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison talks about the reasons you should keep updating your business plan and how the SBA can help with this process. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia
In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
UGA’s Economic Impact Grows to Record High of $7.6 Billion
The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
Georgia Lawmakers Commend Kia for Manufacturing and Its Impact to the State
Led by Governor Brian P. Kemp, Georgia lawmakers recognized January 31 as “Kia Day,” commending Kia’s vehicle manufacturing and its impact to the state since making one of the biggest single foreign investments in Georgia’s history in 2006 by establishing a state-of-the-art vehicle assembly facility in West Point.
Accelerated Investment in Aurubis’ Augusta Multi-metal Recycling Facility Strengthens Georgia’s Position in EV, Sustainability
As investments in the electric mobility industry in Georgia rapidly accelerate with major projects from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, battery suppliers, and other components of a closed-loop electric mobility supply chain, an influx of ancillary companies is forming to support this booming sector. German multi-metal provider and recycling company Aurubis...
Seoyon E-HWA Joins Growing List of Hyundai Suppliers, Nearly Doubles Georgia Employment
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “When I announced the largest economic development project in...
Technical College System of Georgia Launches Senior Leadership Academy
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
AG Carr, Department of Revenue and Better Business Bureau Recognize Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week
Attorney General Chris Carr, Interim State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are recognizing Jan. 30, through Feb. 3, 2023, as Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week by offering important tips on how to protect against identity theft and tax-related scams. “During tax season, bad actors...
