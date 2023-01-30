Read full article on original website
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
fortworthreport.org
Paxton Motheral files for seat on Tarrant Regional Water District board
Developer and former Fort Worth City Council candidate Paxton Motheral is the latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring for a seat on the Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors. Motheral, a vice president at Cassco Development Co., did not return phone calls requesting comment on his...
papercitymag.com
One of Fort Worth’s Landmark Mansions Sells For $6.1 Million — Inside the Baldridge House
The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years. One historic home along Fort Worth’s famous Crestline sits on a coveted 1.49 acre lot where it has presided over the neighborhood for more than 110 years. The cattle baron-era mansion has been on the market for a few years now, just waiting for new caretaker to arrive. Now the historic estate, located at 5100 Crestline Road, has been sold, passing along more than a century’s worth of stories and its pedigree to a new owner.
North Texas homeless shelters seek volunteers
Hundreds of people across the Dallas-Fort Worth area have turned to emergency shelters this week to escape the cold, icy conditions that have covered the region. That has placed a strain on their resources.
Shorthorn
Arlington begins construction of recreation center for adults 50 and over
The city of Arlington recently broke ground on an Active Adult Center, which will offer adults 50 and over various programs and amenities focused on promoting healthy lifestyles. Scheduled to open in winter 2024, the 72,361 square-foot facility is one of the largest buildings in the city’s system, said Venera...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County’s state Senate delegation loses power broker, but boasts experience
AUSTIN — The 88th Legislature is spotlighting a significantly retooled Tarrant County delegation in the Republican-controlled Texas Senate, one trying to absorb the loss of longtime Senate powerbroker Jane Nelson. Five senators, possibly the most ever, are now serving parts of Tarrant County in the upper chamber, dividing representation...
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth pays out little to people who claim police misconduct, analysis shows
The city of Fort Worth has paid $480,385 since 2017 on police liability claims. More than a quarter of that spending came from a single case. During each City Council meeting, staff prepare a presentation outlining liability claims filed by residents over the past month. These presentations include the name of the claimant, the department involved, the incident type and whether there was an injury to the claimant, among other details.
$22.8 Million Grant To Help Prevent Homelessness In Dallas And Collin Counties
On Feb. 2, 2023 the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it would grant $22.8 million out of its $315 million national award to the All Neighbors Coalition, a collective of more than 100 organizations collaborating to solve homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties. The first-of-its-kind package is intended to help communities implement coordinated efforts to end unsheltered homelessness.
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now
Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
Fort Worth police acknowledge the help of Jeep owners helping others on the icy roads
Fort Worth police are acknowledging the help of SUV owners who’ve been helping drivers stranded on the ice in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. “Carnales Off Road” and the “North Texas Jeep Club” are just two of several groups of Jeep owners
North Texas cities have one of the worst commutes in America: Study reveals
Working from home has been more common since the pandemic, but companies/businesses are returning to the office in droves and thus, more people are facing long, dreadful commute times.
fortworthreport.org
Want to get access to public information in Fort Worth ISD? You might have to pay.
Jennifer Crossland is trying to decide where to send her daughter to school next year. She wanted to make an informed decision and filed an open records request with the school district for a list of books, by grade, that students read. The bill for that information was $1,267.90. Between...
fortworthreport.org
This Fort Worth barbershop will offer more than free haircuts on Sunday
Antonio Igbokidi remembers his father as the man “behind the newspaper.”. At home, he was quiet, almost mysterious. “But I remember going to a barbershop with him often,” Igbokidi said, “and him talking about things I’ve never heard him talk about.”. Igbokidi’s dad, who immigrated...
fortworthreport.org
Ice-covered roads aren’t going anywhere: Fort Worth says pump the brakes on travel plans
Freezing rain and sleet are in the Wednesday forecast, and officials are expecting road conditions to get worse before they get better. Fort Worth and Tarrant County roads are becoming slicker as low temperatures stick around, city officials said in a press conference Tuesday. Driving will continue to be hazardous through Wednesday morning, said Kyle Clay, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson.
keranews.org
'Unprecedented' $22.8 million grant will help unhoused people in Dallas and Collin counties
A new $22.8 million federal grant will help a coalition of nonprofits and government agencies in Dallas and Collin counties to find permanent homes for the most visible unhoused people with the greatest needs. It also will help provide the services they need to keep from falling back into homelessness.
