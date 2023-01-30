ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Paxton Motheral files for seat on Tarrant Regional Water District board

Developer and former Fort Worth City Council candidate Paxton Motheral is the latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring for a seat on the Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors. Motheral, a vice president at Cassco Development Co., did not return phone calls requesting comment on his...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

One of Fort Worth’s Landmark Mansions Sells For $6.1 Million — Inside the Baldridge House

The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years. One historic home along Fort Worth’s famous Crestline sits on a coveted 1.49 acre lot where it has presided over the neighborhood for more than 110 years. The cattle baron-era mansion has been on the market for a few years now, just waiting for new caretaker to arrive. Now the historic estate, located at 5100 Crestline Road, has been sold, passing along more than a century’s worth of stories and its pedigree to a new owner.
FORT WORTH, TX
Shorthorn

Arlington begins construction of recreation center for adults 50 and over

The city of Arlington recently broke ground on an Active Adult Center, which will offer adults 50 and over various programs and amenities focused on promoting healthy lifestyles. Scheduled to open in winter 2024, the 72,361 square-foot facility is one of the largest buildings in the city’s system, said Venera...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth pays out little to people who claim police misconduct, analysis shows

The city of Fort Worth has paid $480,385 since 2017 on police liability claims. More than a quarter of that spending came from a single case. During each City Council meeting, staff prepare a presentation outlining liability claims filed by residents over the past month. These presentations include the name of the claimant, the department involved, the incident type and whether there was an injury to the claimant, among other details.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

$22.8 Million Grant To Help Prevent Homelessness In Dallas And Collin Counties

On Feb. 2, 2023 the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it would grant $22.8 million out of its $315 million national award to the All Neighbors Coalition, a collective of more than 100 organizations collaborating to solve homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties. The first-of-its-kind package is intended to help communities implement coordinated efforts to end unsheltered homelessness.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now

Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Ice-covered roads aren’t going anywhere: Fort Worth says pump the brakes on travel plans

Freezing rain and sleet are in the Wednesday forecast, and officials are expecting road conditions to get worse before they get better. Fort Worth and Tarrant County roads are becoming slicker as low temperatures stick around, city officials said in a press conference Tuesday. Driving will continue to be hazardous through Wednesday morning, said Kyle Clay, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson.
FORT WORTH, TX

