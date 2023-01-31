In response to our recently published article, “Alpha Kappa Alpha welcomed as new sorority on campus,” we formally apologize to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc for publishing an under researched article accompanied by a photo inaccurately representing the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on campus. We admit the photo choice was not ideal and regret not having any other photo options to publish alongside this article. As the sorority has not been fully established on campus yet and had no photos to contribute, we chose to publish a photo of the Greek Council at NMU.

