From a gothic mystery about a decrepit house haunting a broken family to a retelling of one of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, here are ten new books to read in February.
This enveloping historical drama set in 1850s Monterey centers on Eliza, recently widowed and working as a prostitute. But she's content; far better to be an independent woman than married to an abusive man. When someone starts killing other prostitutes, she and her best friend, Jean, set out to solve the mystery no lawman seems to care about. Mischievously upending old-fashioned narratives of fallen women, Smiley brings time and place alive.
Have you ever wondered about the carnival world of early America? The world of carnivals is at the core of the delightful and disturbing story told in the 2015 Buzzfeed Best Fiction Book, The Book of Speculation. In fact, there are multiple stories which, when woven together, become one history of a family curse and what it takes to break it.
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Join the live author discussion with The Silver Unicorn Bookstore's Megan Birch-McMichael, on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. For our February selection, Laura Zigman’s “Small World,” we turn our eyes to an apartment in Cambridge. Zigman’s sixth novel is perhaps her most personal, and also perhaps her best. It tells the story of two sisters who move in together (in an apartment in Cambridge) in middle age following their divorces, and the close proximity forces them to reckon with their childhood. Specifically, their other sister who was disabled and died when they were still kids.
Historian John Jeffries Martin traces narratives of the Apocalypse over the last 500 years in the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim traditions in his new book, A Beautiful Ending. This discussion about the culture of Apocalypse follows (and is the second part of) an interview we began on the New Books in History Podcast which was a historical discussion.
Discover the best 1960s books with these modern classic books from 1960s science fiction to popular novels of the 60s. When you think about the 1960s, you think of a world in upheaval. With the Civil Rights Movement sweeping through the United States and the growing antiwar sentiment to the Vietnam War, the decade saw a rise of the 60s counterculture.
The Gold Bug is a short story written by Edgar Allan Poe (1809 - 1849). The story was first published in 1843. The plot is about a man, William Legrand, who is bitten by a gold-colored bug. Legrand's servant believes that Legrand is becoming insane so he invites Legrand's friend to pay him a visit.
As children, we go to the library and know without a shadow of a doubt that the books need to be returned on time. Although the library itself may be free, keeping a book beyond its due date will cost you. Admittedly, most people are only going to pay a...
Rhinos race on roller skates; a footballer finds his feet; magic goes wrong; and an influencer embraces life offline
“Of course great hotels have always been social ideas, flawless mirrors to the particular societies they service.” (“In the Islands”) Published in 1979, The White Album is a collection of Didion’s essays that were previously included in magazines. These essays span a myriad of topics, from Didion’s thoughts on California, Hollywood, and Hawaii to the transport of water, dams, the women’s movement, Georgia O’Keefe, and even shopping malls. Didion also delves into more personal topics, such as the chronic migraines she suffered. Yet, each essay has a piece of Didion in it, each topic is portrayed and conveyed through Didion’s thoughtful, meticulous lens.
