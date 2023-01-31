Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes addresses challenging Roman Reigns
Women's Rumble winner Rhea Ripley also revealed her WrestleMania decision.
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Believes Darby Allin Needs Weapons To Be A 'Formidable Opponent'
Samoa Joe claimed to be the "King of Television" while reigning as the AEW TNT and ROH World Television Champion simultaneously. His TNT title reign suddenly ended on January 4 when Darby Allin defeated him in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." As a result, the two are now set to clash in a rematch on the February 1 "Dynamite" in a No Holds Barred match. Ahead of the bout, Joe spoke to WrestleZone about how Allin needs weapons in order to be a "formidable opponent."
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
AEW returns to Pittsburgh in April for Dynamite/Rampage
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is returning to Pittsburgh in April for their TV broadcasts of Dynamite and Rampage. AEW will be at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh on April 19. The event poster features Pittsburgh’s own Britt Baker, MJF, Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Hangman Adam Page, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Jamie Hayter, Daniel […]
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt And Sami Zayn Named As The Top Merchandise Sellers In WWE
The top merchandise sellers in WWE have been revealed. While speaking on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE’s biggest merchandise movers. This includes Cody Rhodes, who is one of the biggest sellers right now, because he is right alongside Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn as the company’s top merchandise movers.
Samoa Joe regains TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite
Joe defeated Darby Allin to win the title for a second time.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a huge eight-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As announced via Twitter, (Cody) Deaner, (Alan) Angels and Kon will team up with their new stablemate, (Sami) Callihan, to take on the team of Impact World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 1/31/23
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 587,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the show from one week ago that did 607,000. The show did a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.12 rating. It ranked #20 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Buff Bagwell Says DDP Will Reveal New Fitness Product On Shark Tank
Buff Bagwell recently appeared on the Undisputed podcast to talk about DDP’s new fitness product that will be presented on Shark Tank. According to Bagwell, DDP’s Power Cuffs will have something to do with restricting blood flow, and that the former WCW wrestler has spent quite a bit of money on the product.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
Comments / 0