This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton SectorLauren JessopSwanton, VT
mynbc5.com
No spectators allowed at Grand Isle Supervisory Union games after basketball fight
ALBURGH, Vt. — No fans will be allowed to attend home games in the Grand Isle Supervisory Union after a60-year-old man died following a fight at Alburgh Middle School on Tuesday. The district sent out a letter to families on Thursday announcing the ban, which will be in place...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: 60-y/o man dies after fight at middle school basketball game
A 60-year-old man died after taking part in a large fight that erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont Tuesday night. Video posted on social media showed at least two players joining the brawl between numerous adults near the center of the court. The fight broke out around 7 p.m. after a seventh- and eighth-grade game between teams from Alburgh and St. Albans City, local news outlet WCAX reported.
Black High School Athletes Speak Out About Racism in Vermont Sports
Racist incidents in Vermont school sports involving both players and spectators have been in the headlines frequently over the past year and a half. But often, media coverage of these events doesn't include the voices of students of color, who are most affected by the behavior. In January, a TikTok...
Barton Chronicle
Changing the guard at Newport Jewelers
NEWPORT — From the street and inside the store all looks the same at Newport Jewelers, but there is a major transformation going on. The landmark Main Street business has a new owner, Amber Farkas, and she has big plans. Ms. Farkas of Tampa, Florida, bought the business December...
colchestersun.com
The Spanked Puppy to host Cabot Big Cheese Cook-Off this Sunday
COLCHESTER — Whose version of everyone’s favorite dish – mac & cheese – is the best?. The Spanked Puppy Family Restaurant and Pub’s Big Cheese Cook-Off returns this Sunday, February 5. “You can argue all you want about who you voted for or your favorite...
willistonobserver.com
Isham Farm sets succession plan
The Isham Family Farm is ready to be passed down to the next generation. Owner Mike Isham, 62, said he intends to sell the eighth-generation Oak Hill Road farm to his nephew, Jordan Isham, later this year.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to talk with anyone associated with early learning center at Goddard from 1996-1997
PLAINFIELD — Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Plainfield back in the 90s. Investigators say they are looking to identify anyone who attended or was employed by Flanders Early Learning Center. The center is located on Goddard College campus. The timeframe of the investigation is...
lakeplacidnews.com
Wind chill watch in effect Thursday night through Saturday evening
LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service Tuesday, Jan. 31 issued a wind chill watch for northern New York and Vermont from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties in the Adirondack region. The NWS says that dangerously cold...
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
WCAX
Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
newportdispatch.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck in Derby
DERBY — A 24-year-old woman from Charleston was injured after being hit by a truck in Derby this morning. The incident took place on Nelson Hill Road at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Samantha Hill was checking her tires when a tan/brown newer pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota, with a white or black stripe down the middle of it, struck her.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
Burlington Landmark Henry’s Diner For Sale
The past several years have brought major changes to Burlington's downtown breakfast scene, including the move of Mirabelles Café to South Burlington after almost 30 years and the closure of Penny Cluse Café just shy of its quarter-century anniversary. But the longevity of those two landmarks pales in comparison with that of Henry's Diner, which opened in 1925 at 155 Bank Street and is currently on the market for $275,000, according to a V/T Commercial real estate listing.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
WCAX
Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
Peter Edelmann is Transforming an Essex Mall Into a Town Center and Vermont 'Experience'
Saturday night was all right for the 400-plus music fans in the Double E Performance Center in Essex listening to the band Get Together play the music of Elton John and Queen. While front person Josh Panda belted out a powerhouse version of "Rocket Man," images of stars and galaxies drifted behind him on a 60-foot-wide movie screen.
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
newportdispatch.com
Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision
I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
WCAX
Woman injured in Derby hit-and-run
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Derby that left a woman injured. It happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Vermont State Police say a 24-year-old woman stopped her car on the side of Nelson Hill Road in the town of Derby to check her tires. They say...
