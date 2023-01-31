ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: 60-y/o man dies after fight at middle school basketball game

A 60-year-old man died after taking part in a large fight that erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont Tuesday night. Video posted on social media showed at least two players joining the brawl between numerous adults near the center of the court. The fight broke out around 7 p.m. after a seventh- and eighth-grade game between teams from Alburgh and St. Albans City, local news outlet WCAX reported.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
Barton Chronicle

Changing the guard at Newport Jewelers

NEWPORT — From the street and inside the store all looks the same at Newport Jewelers, but there is a major transformation going on. The landmark Main Street business has a new owner, Amber Farkas, and she has big plans. Ms. Farkas of Tampa, Florida, bought the business December...
NEWPORT, VT
willistonobserver.com

Isham Farm sets succession plan

The Isham Family Farm is ready to be passed down to the next generation. Owner Mike Isham, 62, said he intends to sell the eighth-generation Oak Hill Road farm to his nephew, Jordan Isham, later this year.
WILLISTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Wind chill watch in effect Thursday night through Saturday evening

LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service Tuesday, Jan. 31 issued a wind chill watch for northern New York and Vermont from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties in the Adirondack region. The NWS says that dangerously cold...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck in Derby

DERBY — A 24-year-old woman from Charleston was injured after being hit by a truck in Derby this morning. The incident took place on Nelson Hill Road at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Samantha Hill was checking her tires when a tan/brown newer pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota, with a white or black stripe down the middle of it, struck her.
DERBY, VT
WCAX

Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
SHELDON, VT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Landmark Henry’s Diner For Sale

The past several years have brought major changes to Burlington's downtown breakfast scene, including the move of Mirabelles Café to South Burlington after almost 30 years and the closure of Penny Cluse Café just shy of its quarter-century anniversary. But the longevity of those two landmarks pales in comparison with that of Henry's Diner, which opened in 1925 at 155 Bank Street and is currently on the market for $275,000, according to a V/T Commercial real estate listing.
BURLINGTON, VT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
EDEN, VT
WCAX

2 Vt. towns get state development designation

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision

I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Woman injured in Derby hit-and-run

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Derby that left a woman injured. It happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Vermont State Police say a 24-year-old woman stopped her car on the side of Nelson Hill Road in the town of Derby to check her tires. They say...
DERBY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy