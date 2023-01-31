Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Dunkin' rolls out Valentines-themed treats and drinks
Dunkin' is adding a new "lovely" line of Valentine's treats and drinks starting Wednesday as a member-exclusive perk. Non-members can still get access to all the fun by signing up for a free account and getting in on the love. The member benefits include access to the Brownie Batter Latte.
KTUL
Braum's unveils new 2023 cheeseburgers, combo deals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Braum's has unveiled their new 2023 cheeseburgers and combo deals. New for 2023 is Braum's Double Nacho Burger, which is two quarter-pound 100% beef patties topped with tortilla chips, guacamole, pico, colby jack cheese, jalapenos and mustard. Also new to the 2023 menu is the...
Comments / 0