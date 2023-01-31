ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.3 WJOD

National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip

Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition

The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

McDermott drains Drake at the buzzer for the second time this season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore guard Maya McDermott drilled a high arcing floater right before the final horn to give UNI a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday night. The shot was reminiscent of McDermott's buzzer-beater against Drake last month in Des Moines, when a floater at the horn gave UNI a one-point win over their rivals.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz made a significant reveal on Wednesday that will no doubt leave fans of the team feeling very unhappy. Ferentz said he did not plan to make any changes to his coaching staff for 2023. That means he will be retaining his son, much-maligned offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for another year.... The post Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA

