Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeOlu'remiUrbandale, IA
kciiradio.com
2023 Iowa Girl’s High School State Wrestling Tournament Live Area Results
Find updated results from Southeast Iowa athletes competing at the Iowa Girl’s High School State Wrestling Tournament in Coralville on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. Washington. 155lbs- Teegan Sulentich 1st round vs Jalyiah Gardner (Keokuk) – won by MD 14-2 2nd round – Sulentich vs Trinity...
offtackleempire.com
Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Is A Chickenshit Outfit No Matter What Orange Krush Did
I don’t trust my colleagues to accurately report on the Orange Krush situation around this Saturday’s Illinois Fighting Illini basketball game against one of the Big Ten’s basketball NPC’s. So let me explain one of the greatest traditions in college basketball, the procedural misstep made this...
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition
The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
cbs2iowa.com
McDermott drains Drake at the buzzer for the second time this season
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore guard Maya McDermott drilled a high arcing floater right before the final horn to give UNI a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday night. The shot was reminiscent of McDermott's buzzer-beater against Drake last month in Des Moines, when a floater at the horn gave UNI a one-point win over their rivals.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Video, Transcript: Tyler Barnes 2-1-23
Iowa Football Recruiting Coordinator Speaks on Late Signing Day
KCRG.com
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
iheart.com
Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
rcreader.com
Iowa Association for Justice Trial Lawyers Donate Over $16,260 to Dementia Friendly Iowa
Pictured first row (left to right): Tyler Adams, Regan Slater, Lisa Davis-Cook, Shannon Aceto. Back Row (left to right): John Lageman, Kelsey Heckert, Scott Brown, Andrew Mertens, Brad Lint, Meghan Zimmerman (from Dementia Friendly Iowa), Erik Luthens, Erin Tucker, Devin Kelly, and Stuart Higgins. DES MOINES, IOWA (January 30, 2023)...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz made a significant reveal on Wednesday that will no doubt leave fans of the team feeling very unhappy. Ferentz said he did not plan to make any changes to his coaching staff for 2023. That means he will be retaining his son, much-maligned offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for another year.... The post Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
