Wind Chill Warning to take effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, and Otsego counties beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow, February 3rd.
cnycentral.com
Wind Chill Warnings in central New York Friday
The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warnings to start in Syracuse at 7 AM Friday morning and expire at Noon Saturday. Wind chill values will be the lowest across the hills to the south and northeast. The big drop in temperatures is due to a strong cold front...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Wind Chill Warning for entire listening area Thursday night through Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 A.M. FRIDAY TO 1 P.M. EST SATURDAY. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
whcuradio.com
Officials urge residents to prepare for frigid temperatures in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials urging caution ahead of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills in Tompkins County. “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night,” said Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton.
WETM
Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week. Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
WKTV
Oneida County urges residents to prepare ahead of extreme cold temperatures
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department is urging residents to get prepared ahead of this week's extreme cold weather and wind chill. “Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather. Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives,” Oneida County Director of Health, Daniel W. Gilmore said.
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow will threaten portions of CNY on the last day of January
As always, lake effect snow is a difficult forecast since a small difference in wind direction and timing of when the wind direction shifts will cause a big change of where and how much snow will occur. A few bands have crossed through the Syracuse area this morning, as wet...
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
NewsChannel 36
Arctic Blast to Hit Our Area Late Week
HORSEHEADS, NY(WENY)- Arctic Air is expected to plunge into our region later this week with bitter cold and dangerous wind chill values. The dangerous cold is likely to begin Friday and continue into Saturday. WENY Chief Meteorologist said, '' This will be some of the coldest air that we have...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday for expected chilly blast
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
cnycentral.com
With below zero temperatures coming, prep your home and stay warm with these tips
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York is expecting bitter cold temperatures at the end of this week. For those looking at ways to keep warm in their homes, experts say the first thing to do is for homeowners to walk around their house and take an assessment. A bitter...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (February 1st)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Wednesday’s events:. Varsity Girls Volleyball: Cincinnatus vs. Fabius-Pompey. Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th...
ithaca.com
Another Intersection Across Route 13?
Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County office building opens doors to shelter residents from extreme cold
Utica Facility Will Serve as Warming Center Through Feb.6th. County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center to shelter residents from this week’s extreme cold. “With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend,...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland girls basketball makes it six-straight weeks in state rankings
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cortland varsity girls basketball team appeared in the New York State Sportswriters Association rankings for a sixth-straight week. The Purple Tigers (13-4) are ranked...
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
iheartoswego.com
Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured
Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
