ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Wind Chill Warnings in central New York Friday

The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warnings to start in Syracuse at 7 AM Friday morning and expire at Noon Saturday. Wind chill values will be the lowest across the hills to the south and northeast. The big drop in temperatures is due to a strong cold front...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials urge residents to prepare for frigid temperatures in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials urging caution ahead of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills in Tompkins County. “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night,” said Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week. Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.
ELMIRA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County urges residents to prepare ahead of extreme cold temperatures

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department is urging residents to get prepared ahead of this week's extreme cold weather and wind chill. “Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather. Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives,” Oneida County Director of Health, Daniel W. Gilmore said.
Syracuse.com

‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arctic Blast to Hit Our Area Late Week

HORSEHEADS, NY(WENY)- Arctic Air is expected to plunge into our region later this week with bitter cold and dangerous wind chill values. The dangerous cold is likely to begin Friday and continue into Saturday. WENY Chief Meteorologist said, '' This will be some of the coldest air that we have...
HORSEHEADS, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (February 1st)

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Wednesday’s events:. Varsity Girls Volleyball: Cincinnatus vs. Fabius-Pompey. Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Another Intersection Across Route 13?

Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland girls basketball makes it six-straight weeks in state rankings

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cortland varsity girls basketball team appeared in the New York State Sportswriters Association rankings for a sixth-straight week. The Purple Tigers (13-4) are ranked...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured

Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
FULTON, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy