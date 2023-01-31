Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Barriers to Drug Access for Patients with Hemophilia A
In her closing thoughts , Lisa Schrade, PharmD, discusses current barriers to care as well as the upcoming direction of treatment for patients with hemophilia A. Lisa Schrade, PharmD: The financial aspect is one of the major barriers to access patients are experiencing. Making sure that the patient is enrolled in a plan that adequately covers their needs and that they have an employer that offers sick time if they need to use that for any kind of incidental issues. But another barrier is demographics. A lot of our patients live in very rural areas. They don’t have access to a hospital or a facility that has any knowledge, or the products themselves, to be available to assist the patient if there is an emergency. So they’re relying on their own education, and some of these patients come from very poor backgrounds so their knowledge base is very minimal. That’s another restriction that prevents their care.
J&J says blood cancer drug improves progression-free survival in patients
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday an interim analysis showed its drug Carvykti met the main goal of improving progression-free survival in patients with a type of blood cancer in a late-stage study.
pharmacytimes.com
Renally Relevant Drug List Could Be an Effective Tool in Treatment Plans for Renal Insufficient Patients
Providers must carefully prescribe, monitor, and adjust renally relevant drug lists in patients with chronic kidney disease to prevent progression. A 2021 study published in the European Journal of Hospital Pharmacy shows that the creation of a renally relevant drug (RRD) list may guide providers to optimize therapy in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover racial and ethnic disparities in a widely used precision oncology data registry
Biorepositories created to support precision cancer research through their vast stores of genomic data may lack sufficient representation of cancer distribution among racial and ethnic minorities, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of Mass General Brigham, have found. In a paper published in npj Precision Oncology, the...
raps.org
FDA draft guidance addresses clinical development of drugs to treat early Lyme disease
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation Research (CDER) has issued a draft guidance to help sponsors develop new drugs to treat the early stages of Lyme disease. The draft addresses criteria for clinical trial enrollment, efficacy endpoints, and clinical microbiology considerations for treating early stages...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
Promising results on cancer vaccines could lead to advancements in treatment and prevention
CALIFORNIA, USA — Moderna and Merck recently announced promising results on an mRNA vaccine used to treat melanoma. In phase two of its trial, It found a 44% reduction in the cause of death and reoccurrence when it was given alongside the drug Keytruda. The trial now moves into phase three.
MedicalXpress
Barriers to accessing to medicinal cannabis
Interest in cannabis-based medicines (CBMs) has increased in Australia, but while recent policy and legislative changes have enabled health practitioners to prescribe CBMs, many patients still struggle to access them. The question of how to regulate medicinal cannabis has been a major source of debate in many countries and continues...
Cancer breakthrough as pioneering new treatment gets green light for NHS use
A FIRST of its kind cancer treatment has been approved for the NHS. Pioneering CAR-T therapy will be offered to hundreds with blood cancer to help their own immune systems to fight off the disease. The treatment turbocharges white blood cells and trains them to kill tumours. Trials suggest patients...
Phys.org
Combating severe cancer with a new drug delivery system
Peritoneal cancer is difficult to treat and has a poor survival prognosis. But a new and effective nanomedicine delivery system is offering some hope. The company is called NaDeNo and is well underway with the development of a new cure for cancers that have spread to the peritoneal cavity. It is a spin-off from SINTEF, where the technology was developed over a period of more than ten years within nanomedicine research.
MedicalXpress
Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure
When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
MedicalXpress
Study results show conjugate therapy produced remissions in one-third of patients with drug-resistant ovarian cancer
In an internationally conducted clinical trial lead by Dana-Farber involving patients with recurrent ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum therapy, a novel conjugate therapy called mirvetuximab soravtansine resulted in substantially better responses than standard treatments. Mirvetuximab soravtansine was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2022.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
neurologylive.com
Antiseizure Agent EQU-001 Shows Safety, Tolerability, and Preliminary Efficacy in Phase 2 Study
In addition to showing a tolerable safety profile, EQU-001 resulted in reduced IL-17 and IL-1b plasma levels relative to baseline and limited the ability of peripheral mononuclear cells to secrete additional pro-inflammatory cytokines. Jacqueline A. French, MD. Newly announced topline results from a dose-finding, phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05063877) assessing...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Sutimlimab-jome with Long-Term Safety, Efficacy Data for Cold Agglutinin Disease
The updated label now includes patients with cold agglutinin disease with or without a history of transfusions. The FDA has approved an expanded label for sutimlimab-jome (Enjaymo, Sanofi) with new long-term safety and efficacy data for individuals with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), to now include patients with or without a history of transfusions.
biopharmadive.com
GSK moves hepatitis B drug into late-stage testing
GSK said Wednesday it has begun two Phase 3 trials of bepirovirsen, an experimental medicine the British drugmaker hopes may offer a functional cure for hepatitis B. The company highlighted the drug on its fourth quarter earnings call as one of several priority treatments it now has in testing. “Our aim is for bepirovirsen to become a backbone of future therapy,” said Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood on the call.
MedicalXpress
Findings of large clinical trial may have major implications for treatment of small-cell lung cancer
A clinical trial led by Upstate Medical University radiation oncologist Dr. Jeffrey Bogart may have major implications for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer. The study, "High-Dose Once-Daily Thoracic Radiotherapy in Limited-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer," was published Jan. 9 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The Bogart-led clinical trial, which...
