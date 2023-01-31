A new podcast unraveling the astonishing true story of a Northwest ranching dynasty’s downfall recently made its debut on the NPR Podcast Network. “Ghost Herd”, tells the story of Cody Easterday, the son of a well-known farming and ranching family based in the Columbia Basin, in southeast Washington state. In a bid to expand his family’s empire, Easterday fabricated a herd of 265,000 cattle and used it to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in payments. Among those that fell for Easterday’s deception was Tyson Fresh Meats, who initially exposed the scam via a lawsuit.

