wsu.edu
Annual ethics training for WSU employees now required
Washington State University is now requiring annual ethics training for all of its employees systemwide. The new mandatory training requirement is part of an overall update of WSU’s ethics policy that took effect in December. The policy serves as a key resource for WSU personnel trying to navigate the myriad of state ethics laws.
wsu.edu
WSU Extension boosts mental health resources in rural, underserved areas
Washington State University is part of a new program created to increase access to mental health treatment and recovery for students in rural and underserved school districts. WSU’s Children and Family Research Unit (CAFRU) will work in six districts throughout Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, and Lincoln Counties with disproportionate access to mental health services.
wsu.edu
WSU Vancouver offers public workshop on how to pay for college
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Washington State University Vancouver will host four A – Z of Paying for College Workshops this spring. The workshop is a public service for all prospective and current college students, regardless of the college you choose to attend. Prospective students and their guests will learn...
wsu.edu
WSU nets top 100 ranking among U.S. universities
Washington State University stands among the top 100 universities nationwide in the inaugural rankings from a platform keenly focused on research publications and impact. Research.com ranked WSU 89th among more than 540 universities in the United States in its 2022 rankings and 225th among institutions of higher education worldwide. “Our...
wsu.edu
Students earn first place at Pacific Northwest construction management competition
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, a Washington State University student team took the top prize in the recent Northwest Construction Consumer Council (NWCCC) Annual Student Bid Competition, a student competition for construction management programs in the Pacific Northwest. The competition is held as the main event for the NWCCC meeting in January every year.
wsu.edu
DGRP graduate collaborates with PNNL on infectious disease prediction modeling
A Washington State University student is using internet-based data collection about disease events in pre-determined locations and various modeling techniques to predict the spread of diseases. Ravikiran Keshava Murthy, a WSU College of Veterinary Medicine doctorate student and participant in the WSU-Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) Distinguished Graduate Research Program...
wsu.edu
NWPB launches ‘Ghost Herd’ podcast on NPR network
A new podcast unraveling the astonishing true story of a Northwest ranching dynasty’s downfall recently made its debut on the NPR Podcast Network. “Ghost Herd”, tells the story of Cody Easterday, the son of a well-known farming and ranching family based in the Columbia Basin, in southeast Washington state. In a bid to expand his family’s empire, Easterday fabricated a herd of 265,000 cattle and used it to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in payments. Among those that fell for Easterday’s deception was Tyson Fresh Meats, who initially exposed the scam via a lawsuit.
wsu.edu
January 31, 2023 ‘Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field’ art exhibit opens Feb. 2 at the WSU Tri-Cities Art Center
RICHLAND, Wash.— A multimedia art exhibition called “Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field” featuring photography, sound and video opens Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Washington State University Tri-Cities Art Center in the Consolidated Information Center (CIC) building on campus. WSU Tri-Cities will hold an opening reception for...
