Read full article on original website
Related
alaskafish.news
AK Mariculture Cluster scores $49m from feds to grow industry
Green energy, marketing, technology , loans among funded projects. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, was meant to “enable all Americans to respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”. A significant part of that $3 billion investment went to the EDA, or...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 02 February 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Kodiak’s tanner crab fleet goes fishing, story by KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth, KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on the lawsuit that would halt king salmon trolling, and Izzy Ross of KDLG tells of the governor’s vow to fight the Pebble veto.
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 01, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy repeated his goal to make Alaska the “most pro-life state in the country” yesterday. Gas supply from proven fields in Cook Inlet will only satisfy demand from Alaska’s main population center for about four more years. The Bristol Bay Native Corporation has cheered the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to veto the Pebble Mine project.
alaskasnewssource.com
New research findings confirm rapid warming and melting of Alaska’s permafrost
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Permafrost — the permanently frozen layer on or under the earth’s surface made up of soil, gravel, and sand usually bound together by ice — is melting rapidly and causing the ground to sink noticeably across the Interior, according to new research findings from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Searching For Gold In Alaska
Searching for gold in Alaska has been a popular pursuit for centuries. This vast and rugged state, with its remote wilderness areas, abundant rivers, and glaciers, has been the site of numerous gold rushes and continues to attract both amateur and professional prospectors.
webcenterfairbanks.com
The Willow Project takes a step forward toward development
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gave the unofficial thumbs up today to develop a massive oil and gas field on Alaska’s North Slope, opening up the potential for the Willow Project to move forward. The agency released its final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, citing...
FOX 28 Spokane
Biden administration recommends oil drilling in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has issued a long-awaited study that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s recommendation is not final. It calls for up to three drilling sites initially, fewer than the five pursued by ConocoPhillips Alaska for the Willow project. Still, the agency’s recommendation is angering environmentalists, who have nicknamed the proposal a “carbon bomb.” The upcoming decision on the project, which could produce 180,000 barrels of oil daily, is politically perilous for President Joe Biden, who campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands.
Feds use rare veto to block Alaska copper, gold mine plan
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took an unusually strong step Tuesday in blocking a proposed mine heralded by backers as the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world, with the agency citing as unacceptable impacts the project could have on a rich Alaska aquatic ecosystem that supports the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Anchorage vs. Alaska
On Monday I watched the Senate Resources Committee talk about natural gas. Apparently, there’s fucking loads of the stuff. I sort of knew this intrinsically, through cultural osmosis, having lived in Alaska my whole life, but having the Natural Resources Commissioner-Designee John Boyle talk about trillions of cubic feet of natural gas swirling around under Cook Inlet put the whole thing into perspective for me.
Combined threats keep Cook Inlet beluga numbers perilously low, scientists say
The dire state of the endangered Cook Inlet beluga population, which is now below 300 animals and has continued to decline, is blamed on a variety of factors. They include industrial noise, urban pollution, vessel traffic, oil and gas activities, food stress and climate change. What about all of the above? And for scientists working […] The post Combined threats keep Cook Inlet beluga numbers perilously low, scientists say appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. What does the EPA’s veto of the proposed Pebble Mine really...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska to receive $2.6M in grants to improve roads, reduce traffic fatalities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new federal program is aiming to improve Alaska’s most dangerous roadways and help curb traffic deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that millions of dollars in grant awards will be dispersed to hundreds of communities...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage senator proposes new spending cap, key piece of Alaska fiscal plan
A Republican state senator from Anchorage is proposing major changes to Alaska’s state spending cap, in the first step toward a long-term plan to balance the state’s budget that multiple legislators say is a priority. The proposal from Sen. James Kaufman, R-Anchorage, received its first hearing in the...
Alaska senators say $1,000 increase to per student funding is “beginning of a conversation”
The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill proposing a $1,000 increase to the amount Alaska’s state government pays schools per student. This proposed base student allocation increase comes as dozens of people have testified and hundreds rallied at the Capitol in recent weeks for better public education funding. The amount per student is […] The post Alaska senators say $1,000 increase to per student funding is “beginning of a conversation” appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
progressivegrocer.com
Huge Harvest of The Alaska Crabber’s Favorite Crab
Fisheries Policy Director, Alaska Marine Conservation Council (AMCC) Many consumers may not be familiar with bairdi crab, commonly referred to as Tanner crab, harvested in the Gulf of Alaska. For commercial fishermen in fishing communities throughout the gulf, including Kodiak, my hometown, the Tanner/bairdi crab fishery is the talk of the town. The anticipation and excitement are palpable around the community as the fleet gets ready to fish.
Revak jumps to Peltola team to become state director
Former State Sen. Josh Revak, who ran for Congress last year as a Republican but didn’t place in the final four and ultimately dropped from the race, has been hired by Rep. Mary Peltola as her Alaska state director. He will be based in Anchorage but his position will allow him to travel widely across the state.
KULR8
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
kinyradio.com
3 orphaned moose calves from Alaska settle into their permanent Washington home
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Three orphaned moose calves have found a new home in Western Washington. Stephanie Bogle is an Alaska Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist and the Orphaned Animal Coordinator for the State of Alaska. She gave a preface on what to do when coming across a...
buckrail.com
Construction halted on wastewater facility connected to “glamping” site on state trust lands
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction of a wastewater facility at the headwaters of the Fish Creek watershed on Wyoming State Lands has been halted due to a stay issued by the court. The facility is part of the dome-style “glamping” sites project off of Moose-Wilson Road. On June...
alaskasnewssource.com
February snow and rain for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.
Comments / 0